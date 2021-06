"This summer breeze crochet triangle shawl is versatile enough to wear at the beach while relaxing or over your shoulders in a beautiful evening gown in the evening. Use one skein of yarn to make this light and lacy shawl. Easy Beginner Crochet Shawl Pattern This shawl uses a combination of double crochet rows and double crochet with chain stitches. It is worked from the top down with the stitches increasing with each row. Video Tutorial Sometimes it is just nice to see the pattern being worked. For those of you that learn better from a video, I have that for you. The first seven rows will be worked with a bit thicker yarn to help show the stitches. After this section on the video, I also show this shawl being worked with the fingering yarn. If you are a beginner at crochet and may have only crocheted a square or blanket, I recommend that you check out the video tutorial to help with understanding how to work this pattern. "