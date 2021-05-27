North Algona Wilberforce Fire Department: Smoke alarm saves man’s life

Brockport Firefighters responded for an automatic alarm activated at 702 Wellington Woods Drive South in the early morning hours on Thursday, October 7. The wooden structure consists of five apartments on two levels. Investigation revealed smoke coming from Apartment 106, and crews began evacuating residents from the surrounding apartments. Fire damage was contained to the two upper apartments, the attic area, and the roof during ventilation. Lower apartments suffered water damage as well as some damage during overhaul to confirm that fire had not spread to those units. The section affected was in the middle of the building. Crews from Hamlin/Morton/Walker, Murray, Churchville, Spencerport, Hilton, Bergen, and Ridge Road Fire District provided mutual aid. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Monroe County Fire Bureau.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO