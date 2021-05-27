Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Hampton, NY

Jewish Center of the Hamptons Welcomes Back Shabbat on the Beach May 28th

kdhamptons.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring your family and friends for the memorable experience of Shabbat on the Beach. Once again, the Jewish Center of the Hamptons’ is inviting you to join together and enjoy the music and camaraderie of the Friday night Shabbat celebration against the backdrop of stunning Main Beach in East Hampton. JCOH’s Shabbat on the Beach evening services will begin this.

www.kdhamptons.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
East Hampton, NY
Society
East Hampton, NY
Lifestyle
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Beach#The Hamptons#Jewish People#Long Island#Torah#Community#Israel#The Jewish Center Of#Jcoh#Jewish Voices#Prayer#Progressive Jewish Values#Challah Bread#Dancing#Singing#Loving Kindness#God#Race#Sexual Orientation#Walls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

A new garden graces World War I monument

The World War I monument on the corner of West Main and Court streets boasts a restored and refurbished new garden in time for Memorial Day, thanks to the efforts of Suffolk County Historical Society executive director Victoria Berger and Home Depot. Berger noticed that recent road construction had severely...
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
WNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Suffolk County, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Op-Ed: Horseshoe Crabs Need Our Protection

For decades, Suffolk County resident John T. Tanacredi has been a crusader for the survival of horseshoe crabs. He is a world expert on the creatures. He was speaking last week before Long Island Metro Business Action about the plight of horseshoe crabs—concerned about their potential extinction after 455 million years. They predate dinosaurs, he noted, by more than 200 million years.
Restaurantsspectrumlocalnews.com

WNY restaurant owners hopeful after midnight curfew lifted for outdoor dining

As of Monday, New York State has officially lifted the midnight curfew for outdoor dining. It's welcome news for hard-hit restaurant and bar owners across the state. The outdoor patio at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill location on Transit Rd. is under construction right now, but it should be finished in a couple of weeks. And once it's done, and now that the outdoor dining curfew has ended, the owner expects big business from people who want to stay out later to grab dinner and drinks.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
East Hampton, NYdanspapers.com

Celebrating Hamptons Celebrities: Itzhak Perlman

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. After pretty much hanging out at his East Hampton abode for the better part of the past year, Itzhak Perlman is preparing for two live, in-person concert performances on on May 22 and 23 with the Houston Symphony. “I’m brushing up...
Suffolk County, NYlongisland.com

Goat Yoga at Suffolk County Farm

"Enjoy yoga on the farm with our friendly goats is a fun twist to traditional flow. End your day in downward dog and some laughs. All levels are welcome to goat yoga. Taught by certified instructors from Cocomotion - check schedule for specific dates / instructor."
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

County parks stewardship program officially launched

Suffolk County deputy presiding officer, Kara Hahn (D-Setauket), officially launched Tuesday the Park Stewardship Program, where community volunteers are selected to oversee local parks that do not have staff. County nature trails are in need of assistance as illegal dumping and vandalism are often discovered on the paths where local...
Sag Harbor, NYdanspapers.com

Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs: Miguel Reyes Castillo, K PASA

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. New to the Dan’s Taste events is Miguel Reyes Castillo, the head chef of K PASA in Sag Harbor. With a gift for cooking Mexican cuisine, he brings immense flavor and authenticity to every taco, bowl and other K PASA dish he makes. He’ll be showcasing his skills at Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons on Thursday, June 24.
Lindenhurst, NYBabylon Beacon

Lodestar Children’s Services hosts Milestones for Mental Health Walk

On Saturday May 1st, nearly a dozen volunteers walked from Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst to Lodestar’s office in Bohemia, symbolizing how far they’ve come as an organization and raising funds in the process. The walkers carried 130 rocks with them, one for each program participant, to give increased visibility to the often invisible illness of mental illness. Along the way, they stopped to thank some corporate sponsors and record videos of their journey, one of which they filmed with Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey. The walk ended at Lodestar Headquarters with a COVID- 19-safe fifth anniversary party for the charity. Lodestar founder James Regan was the brains of the event, along with Board of Directors Christen Lambert, Jay Able, Fred Kortmann, and Kris Weinisch. For more information, visit: www.lodestarcs.org/milestonesevent/. Pictured is Lodestar founder James Regan, Legislator McCaffrey, and Director Kris Weinisch.
Suffolk County, NYEast Hampton Star

Take a Robust Hike or a Leisurely Walk

Those who enjoy nature can take advantage of several upcoming adventures, from full-on hikes to shoreline walks. On Saturday, May 22, there will be a four-mile hike around Big Reed Pond in Montauk at 10 a.m. The meeting place is the Suffolk County Big Reed Pond nature trail parking lot at the north end of East Lake Drive. Rick Whalen is the leader; he can be contacted at [email protected] or 631-275-8539 for questions. Masks are a must.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Long Island regattas and sailing races to see this summer

Here is where to see sailing competitions and regattas this season on Long Island. AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee $300-$410, $75 late surcharge. Date July 29-Aug. 1. AROUND...
Centerport, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Vanderbilt Museum celebrates Astronomy Day May 15

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will celebrate Astronomy Day on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Astronomy educators will perform earth science and astronomy demonstrations free for visitors with admission to the museum. “Although the planetarium theater remains closed, we are happy to...
East Hampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Art Barge Honored as it Reopens

The rebirth and renewal of spring dovetail, in 2021, with a post-Covid-19 world slowly coming into focus, in some parts of the world at least. This dawning reality is the backdrop to a feeling of renewal at the Art Barge on Napeague and the Mabel and Victor D’Amico Studio and Archive at Lazy Point, formally and collectively known as the Victor D’Amico Institute of Art.