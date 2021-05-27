Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pelzer, SC

Saluda River Rambler kicks off summer season on May 29

By Livin' Upstate SC
livingupstatesc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Weaver believes the Saluda River is a scenic gem that more Upstate locals and visitors should experience. So, last year, he bought a bus and 60 kayaks and opened Saluda River Rambler in Piedmont. Livin’ Upstate caught up with Weaver during a recent summer kickoff paddle co-sponsored by The...

livingupstatesc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pelzer, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#The Lincoln Taproom#Clemson University#Great Blue Herons#Sc#Instagram#Timmerman Jr Kayak Launch#Saluda River Rambler#Piedmont Dam#Greenville Watershed#Labor Day Weekend#Stone#Shuttle#Bus#West Pelzer#Kayakers#Awesome#Suburban Development#Kingfishers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Facebook
Related
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
Oconee County, SCwgog.com

Today’s COVID numbers in South Carolina and Oconee

The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases from 14 thousand test results received by the end of Wednesday this week had dropped to 3.2% in South Carolina. New cases of the virus statewide were 337. Eight of those in Oconee County. The names of four South Carolinians were added to the death toll, including that of a middle-aged Anderson County resident.
Anderson County, SCgsabusiness.com

Upstate Weekend: Great Anderson County Fair

The Great Anderson County Fair is celebrating its last week at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center starting Thursday through Sunday with sea lions, Ferris wheels and funnel cakes in tow. The fair is estimated to attract more than 60,000 people to the county each year, according to a news...
Anderson County, SCWYFF4.com

The Great Anderson County Fair opens for 2021 business

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The gates of the largest fair in the upstate South Carolina region are now open. The Great Anderson County Fair attracts over 60,000 people annually and features a variety of free attractions, including world-class ground acts like Sea Lion Splash, Victoria Circus, Rosaire’s Royal Racers, Bob Bohm Entertainment, and Magic Man TJ Hill, as well as a petting zoo featuring barnyard and exotic animals.
Anderson, SCFOX Carolina

The Great Anderson Co. Fair is back with COVID-19 protocols

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Great Anderson County Fair opens today with new protocols to keep guests and staff safe from Covid-19. The County Fair says they ask all to keep physically distant and wear your mask to protect against Covid-19. The County Fair will be located at the...