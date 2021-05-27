Hot and Steamy Weather for Now, Cool-down for Memorial Day Weekend

It’s another steamy day across the region with highs reaching the low 90s this afternoon. Heat and humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s, but relief is coming. Highs will once again top out in the low 90s Friday, but an approaching cold front will kick up a nice breeze Friday afternoon. Rain and storms late Friday into early Saturday. It won’t be enough to nix the building drought conditions, but any little bit will help. A few scattered storms may move Saturday outdoor plans inside, but, it won’t be an all-day washout. Highs will top out in the low 80s Saturday with cool dry air making a comeback Sunday. Temps will remain well below average with highs reaching the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon. Memorial Day will bring be sunny and dry with highs rebounding back towards average in the low 80s. Mid 80s return to the forecast early next week.