“I had a good couple of mini breakdowns during that, and at the end, could not talk about it, could not see it, could not see pictures, could not,” Anderson said in a Hollywood Reporter roundtable with Cynthia Erivo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Mj Rodriguez and Sarah Paulson. “I needed to immerse immediately in theater in another country,” Anderson added. “And then after a while, I was able to embrace it again, but when I started to embrace it, it was almost like I separated myself so much that I was looking at the image as if it was another person. When you immerse yourself so entirely as we can, and we do for such long periods of time, there’s not going to be no consequence to that. Of course, there’s going to be consequence to that.”