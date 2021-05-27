newsbreak-logo
The Dream of a Taco Bell Cantina in DC Will Have to Wait—Again

By Jessica Sidman, Daniella Byck, Damare Baker, Andrew Beaujon, Rob Brunner
Washingtonian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurely it would be one of the spring’s biggest restaurant openings. Taco Bell Cantina was coming to Columbia Heights, and the Twitter buzz was huge. Though the Mexican chain has other outposts around DC, this was the first Cantina, meaning you could get a boozy Baja Blast along with your Doritos Locos Tacos.

www.washingtonian.com
State
Virginia State
#Taco Bell Cantina#Taco Day#Food Drink#Mexico#Mexican#Dcist#The Taco Bell#Foggy Bottom#Doritos Locos Tacos#Dine In Open#Lunchtime#Spring#Friend David Quintero#Columbia Heights#Washingtonian Reporters#Today#Line#Time
RestaurantsNBC Washington

Restaurants Prepare to Return to Full Capacity in DC

Many local restaurants are preparing to return back to normal as indoor dining restrictions end Friday in D.C. Hollis Silverman, owner of The Duck and The Peach, opened her restaurant just after Christmas as D.C.’s second indoor dining ban began. As vaccine rates rise and restrictions ease, staff at The Duck and The Peach are now getting the hang of things in a space reworked for the post-pandemic consumer.
RestaurantsWashington City Paper

How to Be a Better Customer When Restaurants Fully Reopen in D.C.

In a move that startled the D.C. hospitality industry, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on May 10 that restaurants and bars could dramatically increase their seating capacities starting this Friday. The new mayor’s order, issued today, makes some tweaks. Starting on May 21 at 5 a.m., both restaurants and taverns/bars can...
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer opening new D.C. restaurant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taffer’s Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.
AnimalsPosted by
Fox News

Cicadas with blood-red eyes emerge in DC

Eerie stunning photos captured Brood X cicadas with blood-red eyes emerging from their shells in Washington, D.C., on Sunday after 17 years of hibernation. The creepy insects push out of their casings in the ground looking pale with yellow wings before their skeletons harden and turn brown — and they fly off in droves to mate, creating their telltale deafening buzz.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

PULSE OF THE PEOPLE: Do you feel like life is getting back to normal in DC??

WASHINGTON - As the summer arrives, some of our favorite things are coming back. Businesses are starting to reopen, events are happening, and more people are out and about. For art lovers, museums are reopening in DC. For sports enthusiasts, venues are now allowing more fans in the stands. For foodies, capacity is increasing at restaurants and bars.