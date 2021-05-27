Florida Power & Light Reminds Floridians How to Keep Cool This Summer and Save Money on Energy Costs

With temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees starting this weekend, Georgia Power encourages customers to prepare for summer heat and take advantage of energy-saving tips and programs, free resources and tools to help minimize the impact of increased energy usage during the heat of summer on their electric bills. Georgia Power is also reminding customers to review their current rate plan and select the one that best fits their budget and lifestyle. The company offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. Additionally, the company offers energy assistance programs to those in need of help paying or reducing their monthly energy bill. Whether customers own a home or rent, tailored tips are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyEfficiency, which also includes access to a free Online Energy Checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses. Georgia Power’s My Power Usage program allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts. Simple tips focused on savings as the summer heats up, include: Set thermostats to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. For every degree higher you maintain your thermostat, you can see up to a 3-4% decrease in energy use. Clean or change your air filters monthly. Dirty filters can block airflow, making your system work harder to keep you comfortable. Clear spaces around your air returns and vents to prevent airflow blockage. Unplug your electronic devices when not in use and use smart power strips. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances. When washing clothes, try to wash and dry full loads only, and in cold water. Use your oven sparingly. Consider cooking options such as the microwave, slow cookers and outdoor grills. Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Try to keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance. Close your curtains and blinds during peak hours of the day to keep the sun’s heat out. Georgia Power offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low. Customers can explore Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance for more information.