When it comes to dating, Angelina Jolie doesn't joke around. In a May 10th interview with E! News' Daily Pop, co-host Justin Sylvester said he could never date someone who still lived at home or had a bad credit score and then proceeded to turn the question around on Jolie! The Those Who Wish Me Dead actress shared she doesn't just date anybody, adding that she "[has] a very long list of [of 'nos'.]" Honestly, point taken.