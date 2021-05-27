newsbreak-logo
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County leaders expand efforts, opportunities for residents to get vaccinated

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Local health officials spoke about COVID-19 vaccine efforts and data in Shelby County on Thursday.

Deputy Director David Sweat said 97 new cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday.

Over the last week, the county averaged 90 new cases per day. Three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

355,102 people have been vaccinated. 270,297 are fully vaccinated at this time, Sweat said.

Over the past week, a local nursing home experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sweat called it “extraordinarily mild.” Many residents had been vaccinated. Most had no symptoms.

“The vaccine is working to protect our most vulnerable population,” Sweat said.

Only about 10 percent of eligible children in Shelby County have been vaccinated, Sweat said.

Over half of the cases reported in the last 14 days are in people under age 35.

Chief Doug McGowen said he’s hopeful more people will get vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.

No one who has been fully vaccinated has died from COVID-19, McGowen said.

“The vaccine works,” he said.

Our Best Shot Field Team is going door-to-door to let people know about opportunities and locations to get vaccinated.

The team includes students from Rhodes College. As of Wednesday, they had knocked on over 200 doors, McGowen said.

A street team is also going into commercial businesses to share information about vaccines.

A phone bank is also calling residents to get the word out about the importance of vaccinations.

Next week, a new program to provide transportation to vaccine sites begins. More information will be released at a later date. Dial 901-RIDE-901 for information on transportation to a vaccine site near you.

Visit covid19.memphis.gov for information on vaccines for homebound and disabled individuals. Call 901-222-SHOT to make a vaccine appointment.

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. is Tiger Day at the Pipkin Building. The first 1,000 people to get vaccinated will get two tickets to the Tigers’ home opener on Sept. 4, McGowen said. You can also enter to win the car giveaway.

