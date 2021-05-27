Whatley Center Hosts Orchard Ensemble
Pictured (from left) are Evan Mitchell, Ute Miller, and Mark Miller. The Orchard Ensemble featuring pianist Evan Mitchell, violinist Mark Miller, and violist Ute Miller will perform at the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College on Sunday, June 13 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for age 17 and younger. They may be ordered online at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the box office at 903-434-8181.easttexasradio.com