Ishan Pandey: Hi Joachim, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Hybrix?. Joachim De Koning: As founder of Hybrix, I have been working on the interoperability of digital ledgers since the beginning of blockchain technology. Before that, I was already experimenting with alternative economies, decentralized technologies like RetroShare and early distributed digital finance ideas like Opencoin. At that time, I was working in the security and penetration testing sector, and also working on the NetAidKit, a small router in a white box that enables journalists to get on the internet uncensored from anywhere.