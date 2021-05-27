newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Fans Upset After Shadow the Hedgehog 2 Isn't Announced

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega had a slew of new announcements to share today to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. In celebrating the occasion, Sega revealed a number of new titles including Sonic Colors: Ultimate and a new 3D game for next-gen platforms that will release in 2022. While many longtime Sonic fans were surely happy with some of the revelations that were made today, others were saddened to see that another popular hedgehog didn't make an appearance.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sonic Games#Sonic Colors#Yakuza#Ultimate#Felow#Willowwisp465#Sega Briefly#Next Gen Platforms#Happy#Today#Mature Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video GamesGeekTyrant

3 OUT OF 10 to Get TV Adaptation from SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Producers

3 out of 10 is an episodic playable sitcom from Terrible Posture Games available for free through Epic Games Store or for $9.99 on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. The game currently has two seasons that blur the line between video game and animated sitcom and follows the folks at Shovelworks Studios. Now, dj2 Entertainment is teaming up with Terrible Posture Games to bring 3 out of 10 to life as a television series. That’s right, the producers behind the hit 2020 film Sonic the Hedghog as well as the upcoming Disco Elysium and Tomb Raider series will be working on this project. There’s a good chance this will go great.
MoviesGamespot

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Movie Plot Leaked By Copyright Listing

Well, this is an interesting way to find out what a movie is about. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently in production, and we know that both Knuckles and Tails will appear in it. Now, though, it looks like we know the plot of the film thanks to a for the project.
Video GamesNME

Sega provides greenlight for fan-made Sonic titles

Sega has officially voiced its approval of fan-made Sonic games, as long as they aren’t sold for money or include illegal content. Sega of America’s Associate Influencer Manager, Katie Chrzanowski confirmed Sega’s view on the topic. Taking to Twitter earlier this week (May 11), Chrzanowski said: “So long as no...
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Deluxe Encyclo-speed-ia Launches For the 30th Anniversary

In September of last year, Sega and Dark Horse Books announced the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia in celebration of the character's 30th anniversary. The book is described as a deep dive into Sonic lore and all of the games released from the Sega Genesis to the present day. At the time, only a standard version of the book was announced, but it looks as though a Deluxe Edition is also on the way.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie plot synopsis revealed

The handy thing about trademarks and copyrights is that they can spill the beans on things we’re not otherwise supposed to know about yet. Along those lines, as Twitter user @Ninja_Risu noticed, a Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie copyright from Paramount Pictures and Sega has revealed a plot synopsis for the upcoming film, which recently finished its Toronto filming. It sounds like this movie will be more focused on the core cast from the video games — including Tails and Knuckles — and it will apparently involve a Chaos Emerald:
Video GamesCollider

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2's Uncovered Plot Summary Reveals a Dr. Robotnik Return With a New Enemy Sidekick

The plot summary for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been revealed — and all thanks to the United States Copyright Office. This isn’t the traditional place to find a leak for a major motion picture, but that’s just how it turned out for the Jim Carrey and James Marsden-led film. According to the copyright website, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will revolve around an emerald that Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) is in search of.
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Anniversary Collection Possibly Leaked

Hard as it might be to believe, Sonic the Hedgehog debuted on the Sega Genesis all the way back in 1991, and this year marks the character's 30th anniversary. Sega has announced some plans to celebrate the character's birthday, but little has been revealed thus far. However, it seems that an anniversary compilation might be in the works! French retailer SoGamely has a new listing for something called "Sonic Collection" for PlayStation 4, and other retailers have picked it up, as well. Retail leaks have proven reliable in the past, but fans will still want to take this one with a grain of salt until Sega makes some kind of official announcement.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Roger Craig Smith back as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in future games

Roger Craig Smith is returning to the role of Sonic the Hedgehog despite previously announcing his departure from the role. Smith shared the news via social media. He posted the following on Twitter just a short while ago:. https://twitter.com/RogerCraigSmith/status/1397582815873490948. Smith said he was moving on from Sonic earlier this year....
RetailDestructoid

Sonic the Hedgehog Collection pops up on French retail website

An online retailer may have outed the existence of a new Sonic the Hedgehog compilation, currently being produced by Sega for the blue blur's 30th anniversary. French retailer Sogamely, (interestingly the exact same retailer that leaked the supposed Sonic Colors remaster), put up a listing for "Sonic Collection EU version" for PS4 — with the title obviously being a webpage placeholder. This is no confirmation that said compilation even exists, of course, but given the anniversary year, the upcoming movie sequel, and Sogamely's rep for early Sonic the Hedgehog info, it's a strong possibility that said title is en route.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary event coming tomorrow

Sonic the Hedgehog has been gracing our screens for 30 years, and in celebration of this incredible milestone, Sega has announced a 30th anniversary event to reveal this year's projects. 30 years is enough time for a franchise to resonate with multiple generations of players, from the Sega Megadrive to...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sonic the Hedgehog news is coming May 27

Sega has announced that it will giving the public a look at upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog projects at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on May 27 during an online showcase called Sonic Central. The event will help celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary. The original Sonic the Hedgehog came out for the Sega Genesis back in 1991. Since then, he has become one of the most recognizable video game characters in the world. He’s also one of the gaming icons to star in a successful move (a sequel is coming out on April 8, 2022).
Video GamesIGN

Sonic Central Stream Will Reveal New Projects For the Blue Hedgehog

A new Sonic the Hedgehog stream will reveal fresh "projects, partnerships, and events" to celebrate the blue hedgehog's 30th anniversary, Sega announced today. Titled Sonic Central, the stream kicks off Thursday, May 27 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. The stream will be available through Youtube and Twitch. A Sonic...
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Announced by Sega

Sega today announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate, an enhanced upgrade for 2010's Sonic Colors, as part of its Sonic Central event. In addition to the official reveal, Sega released the first trailer for the title and announced that it will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7th. The announcement today follows previous leaks that had indicated that there would be some sort of remaster of Sonic Colors on the way.
Video GamesGamespot

New Sonic The Hedgehog Art Book Up For Preorder With Amazon Discount

Sega laid out more of its plans to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary in a Sonic Central presentation that unveiled new games and collabs for the beloved blue hedgehog, but longtime Sonic fans can also get their hands on some new merch and collectibles this year. Among them is a brand-new tome compiling 30 years of Sonic history, characters, art, and lore as featured in video games going back to the Sega Genesis era. The Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia is up for preorder now at Amazon, including a Deluxe Edition that comes with exclusive packaging and more. Releasing November 24, the Sonic encyclopedia is on sale for up to 40% off right now at Amazon. You'll also get Amazon's preorder price guarantee--if the price drops between when you preorder and the item ships, you'll only be charged the lowest price.
Movies/Film

Sequel Bits: ‘Army of the Dead 2,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2,’ ‘Crawl 2,’ and More

Zack Snyder has an “insane” idea for Army of the Dead 2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 wraps production at breakneck speed. Netflix is planning out a whole Army of the Dead cinematic universe, with production already wrapped on the Matthias Schweighöfer-starring prequel Army of Thieves, and an anime prequel series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. But what about a direct Army of the Dead sequel? If it happens, it’s going to be “insane,” director Zack Snyder told Polygon, teasing that he and co-writer Shay Hatten know “exactly what happens next.”
ComicsICV2

SPONSORED: IDW PUBLISHING SALUTES SEGA'S BLUE BLUR WITH 'SONIC THE HEDGEHOG' 30TH ANNIVERSARY COMIC BOOK SPECIAL

Sponsored. IDW Publishing and SEGA® of America, Inc. will release a special comic book collaboration celebrating 30 years of the video game sensation-turned-pop culture icon, Sonic the Hedgehog™. Timed to the speedster’s 30th trip around the sun this June, IDW will release the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Special, a super-sized 80-page comic book featuring three tales of colorful heroes and dastardly villains, sure to tug at the heartstrings of fans of all ages! With the franchise entering a new decade, the anniversary issue will feature the writings of New York Times best-selling authors Gale Galligan and the McElroy Brothers to bring a fresh spin to the Blue Blur’s next chapter.