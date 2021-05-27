Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

PGA Champ Phil Mickelson Joins Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club

By Tim Keenan
dbusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson, who at 50 years old became the oldest player to win a major championship last weekend at the PGA Championship, has joined the field of for the Rocket Mortgage Classic scheduled for July 1-4 at the Detroit Golf Club. In addition to Mickelson, the field includes three of...

www.dbusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Champion Township, MI
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Bubba Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Champion#The Detroit Golf Club#Pga Tour Events#World Golf#Star Cameron Champ#Competition Rounds#Kiawah Island#The Game#Ranking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfCBS Sports

Oldest golf major winners in history: 2021 PGA Championship win would place Phil Mickelson atop list

Phil Mickelson will turn 51 years old one day before the U.S. Open later this summer. He last won a major championship in 2013, with his career-best run coming in the mid-aughts. Yet on the longest course in major championship history under blistering heat and with winds swirling, he is within reach of claiming history after getting to 5 under on the week Friday to take the lead at the 2021 PGA Championship.
GolfHerald-Palladium

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Golfkfgo.com

Golf-Mickelson replaces damaged club moments before final round at PGA

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Reuters) – Phil Mickelson’s caddie took off from the practice range in a hurry in what was clearly a club emergency, barely 20 minutes before the final tee time at the PGA Championship on Sunday. Mickelson’s brother Tim, who is also his caddie, carried what appeared to...
Golfmediaite.com

‘Phil Defeats Father Time!’: Golf Fans Celebrate as Mickelson Pulls Off Historic PGA Championship Victory at Age 50

Phil Mickelson has done the improbable. The 50-year-old golf Hall of Famer has turned back the clock to win the 103rd PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. In so doing, he became the oldest man ever to win one of golf’s four major championships — topping Julius Boros, who was 48 when he captured the PGA in 1968.
Golfngscsports.com

Golf: Phil Mickelson Makes History

It was great to see Phil Mickelson win the 2021 PGA Championship at the age of 50. He became the oldest player ever to win a major. The last time he won one was eight years ago in 2013. It shows that age does not matter when it comes to sports. Especially the game of golf. With the right workout regimen and mental focus, anyone can win the game of golf. Mickelson said earlier in the week that he was performing mediation which has helped him focus. What I saw is that Mickelson was able to conquer the Ocean Couse at Kiawah Island. His short game has been the strength of his game for all his career. He was also able to keep the ball in play off the tee this tournament. It was just as cool to see Tiger Woods win the Masters in 2019.
GolfDaily Breeze

Whicker: Phil Mickelson’s PGA victory raises his place among golf’s greats

Thirty years ago, the college kid took his chances of winning the Northern Telecom Open and dumped them into the Tucson desert. He triple-bogeyed the 14th hole, a par-five, thanks to two penalty strokes and two shots into the Lord’s own sand. He fell into fifth place. And why not? He was still 19 years old, better-suited for 54-hole events involving Arizona State. Nice story while it lasted. He’ll learn.
GolfGolf Channel

Phil Mickelson returns to Official World Golf Ranking top 50 with PGA win

Phil Mickelson’s record of consecutive weeks inside the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 50 ended in November 2019, at 1,353. He briefly ducked back in last summer, following a runner-up showing in Memphis, but promptly fell back and eventually drifted outside the top 100 – where he hadn’t been since 1993.
Kiawah Island, SCGolf Channel

Cracked clubs add difficulty to Phil Mickelson's memorable PGA Championship win

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Phil Mickelson’s historic final round at the PGA Championship was even more challenging than one would imagine. Mickelson explained that following his two-stroke victory at Kiawah Island, his 2-wood, which he’d used with regularity all week, produced “a couple of squirrelly shots,” at Nos. 12 and 13. On Saturday and he discovered he’d cracked the clubface. Luckily, he had a replacement 2-wood.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Phil Mickelson remains in contention at US PGA

Almost three decades after making his tournament debut and 16 years since lifting the Wanamaker Trophy, Phil Mickelson has his sights set on a remarkable second US PGA title and, with it, a place in the history books. Mickelson defied tough conditions at a windswept Kiawah Island to card a...
GolfAOL Corp

PGA of America apologizes to Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka

Though the swarm of fans on the final hole at Sunday’s PGA Championship provided a moment rarely seen in the sport, not everyone in the final group at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island was happy with it. On Monday night, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh apologized to Brooks...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.