PGA Champ Phil Mickelson Joins Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club

It was great to see Phil Mickelson win the 2021 PGA Championship at the age of 50. He became the oldest player ever to win a major. The last time he won one was eight years ago in 2013. It shows that age does not matter when it comes to sports. Especially the game of golf. With the right workout regimen and mental focus, anyone can win the game of golf. Mickelson said earlier in the week that he was performing mediation which has helped him focus. What I saw is that Mickelson was able to conquer the Ocean Couse at Kiawah Island. His short game has been the strength of his game for all his career. He was also able to keep the ball in play off the tee this tournament. It was just as cool to see Tiger Woods win the Masters in 2019.