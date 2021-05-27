Cancel
Food & Drinks

Daily Cup of Coffee Cuts Type 2 Diabetes Risk by About 5%

By Heidi Splete
Medscape News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrinking one cup of coffee each day lowered individual risk for developing type 2 diabetes 4%–6%, according to data from a pair of large, population-based cohorts. Coffee had previously been associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, said Carolina Ochoa-Rosales, PhD, of Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. However, the potential impact of coffee consumption on the subclinical inflammation associated with type 2 diabetes has not been well studied, she said.

