Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Research investigates how traumatic brain injuries and treatment options differ between men and women

uth.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research has determined that the window of opportunity to provide possible treatments for patients suffering from traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) differs depending on whether the patient is male or female. Building on this, scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) and Arizona State University have teamed up on the first study looking at sex-targeted drug delivery for TBI in a five-year, $2.5 million project funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

www.uth.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Cdc#Health Science#Testosterone#Traumatic Brain Injuries#Medical Studies#Medical Treatment#The Brain#Clinical Studies#Arizona State University#Nih#Americans#Cdc#Women#Treatments#Clinical Trials#Abnormal Processes#Preclinical Studies#Healing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Healthneurology.org

White Matter Disruption in Pediatric Traumatic Brain Injury: Results from ENIGMA Pediatric Moderate to Severe Traumatic Brain Injury

Objective: Our study addressed aims: (1) test the hypothesis that moderate-severe TBI in pediatric patients is associated with widespread white matter (WM) disruption; (2) test the hypothesis that age and sex impact WM organization after injury; and (3) examine associations between WM organization and neurobehavioral outcomes. Methods: Data from ten...
HealthNIH Director's Blog

Scientists discover brain cells that compete to sustain or suppress traumatic memories

Two clusters of brain cells compete to promote either the persistence or disappearance of traumatic memories, according to a new study conducted in mice. The findings could provide important insights into human conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety disorders, and associated problems such as alcohol use disorder (AUD) that can arise from the persistence of traumatic memories. The new research, led by scientists at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), part of the National Institutes of Health, and their colleagues in Switzerland, is reported in the journal Nature.
Electronicslawfirmnewswire.com

Traumatic Brain Injury Patients May Benefit From PoNS Neurostimulation

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) often affect a person's balance, among other issues. Although deep brain stimulation and implantable devices are available to help, the process is invasive. However, the latest device, the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), from Helius Medical Technologies may offer a solution. Helius Medical Technologies has a new...
HealthFlorida Star

Australian Researchers Identify New Drug For Concussion Brain Injury

ADELAIDE, Australia — Australian researchers have identified a new drug to help stop athletes from developing dementia after sustaining repeated head injuries. The drug works to block a neurotransmitter called substance P which the brain releases in the event of a head knock. Substance P causes an abnormal amount of a protein called hyperphosphorylated tau to collect inside neurons. “Tau protein tangles […]
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Inflammatory brain injury higher in men with acute COVID-19, finds study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been associated with both short- and long-term neurologic complications, including stroke, brain fog and persistent tiredness. A new study concludes that the effects of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on the central nervous system are due to the endothelial injury...
Mental HealthMedical News Today

Signs of bipolar disorder in women and treatment options

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that involves significant changes in mood and other symptoms. Some characteristics of the condition and its impact can be different for females, compared with males. Bipolar disorder can start at any age, and it develops in males and females at equal rates. However,...
Diseases & Treatmentsptproductsonline.com

This is How Parkinson’s Spreads in the Brain, Researchers Suggest

Entangled proteins in brain cells enable Parkinson’s disease to spread, according to researchers from the University of Guelph, in Cell Reports. This discovery may ultimately help researchers devise new therapies and improve quality of life for people with the neurodegenerative disease, according to a media release from University of Guelph.
Montana Stateexplorebigsky.com

Montana nonprofit sheds light on traumatic brain injuries

BIG SKY –The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana will host the first-ever Bozeman-Big Sky Challenge Hike on Aug. 7 at Big Sky Resort to raise awareness and fundraise for their efforts to provide support, awareness, advocacy, community engagement and prevention for those affected by a traumatic brain injury. According to...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
TheStreet

Vasopharm GmbH Announces Results Of The NOSTRA III Traumatic Brain Injury Phase III Study

WÜRZBURG, Germany, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vasopharm GmbH, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focusing on novel therapeutics for the treatment of cerebrovascular diseases, today announces that the NOSTRA III traumatic brain injury (TBI) Phase III clinical trial of ronopterin (VAS203) did not meet the pre-specified primary endpoint of improvement in extended Glasgow Outcome Scale (eGOS) at six months after trauma. Importantly, hypothesis driven post-hoc analysis reveals a statistically significant and clinically meaningful increase in eGOS over time in patients with moderate and severe TBI when ronopterin is infused within 12 hours after trauma.
Healthclinicaltrialsarena.com

Vasopharm’s ronopterin fails in traumatic brain injury trial

Vasopharm has reported that its Phase III trial of ronopterin (VAS203) failed to meet the pre-specified primary goal in traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients. Ronopterin lowers the increased production of nitric oxide through upregulated inducible NO synthase, targeting both blood vessels and tissue of the injured brain. The placebo-controlled, randomised,...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Cardiac Monitor Implant Detects A-Fib in More Stroke Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with ischemic stroke attributed to large- or small-vessel disease, an insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) more frequently detects atrial fibrillation (AF) over 12 months than usual care with external cardiac monitoring, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

COVID-19 Q&A: How to tell the difference between allergies and COVID-19?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 is working with health experts to get you the facts on any questions you may have related to the COVID-19 vaccines. In this segment, a viewer asks WVTM 13's Ian Reitz two questions: What is the difference between COVID-19 and allergies and can you get other vaccines or blood work done while getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at your doctor's office?
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Difference Between Stress and an Anxiety Disorder

Many tend to confuse stress with anxiety disorders, but they are not the same. Stress is temporary, but anxiety disorders are ongoing and may require treatment. Re-entry anxiety describes the fear associated with returning to "normal," pre-pandemic routines as businesses reopen. It’s no secret that after a year of social...