Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of a damaging Commons defeat over the government’s multi-billion pound cut to overseas aid, as a group of Conservative backbenchers launched a surprise rebellion.Led by the former Tory cabinet minister and chief whip Andrew Mitchell, who has been rallying against the cuts, the rebel MPs said they were “confident” of having the numbers to overturn the prime minister’s healthy Commons majority.The rebel amendment is now being backed by 30 Conservative MPs, including the former prime minister Theresa May, ex-ministers David Davis, Jeremy Hunt, Damian Green, Nusrat Ghani and Caroline Nokes.It comes amid intense criticism...