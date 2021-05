It’s that time of the year again for TV fans, during which they await news regarding the futures of their favorite shows. The current television season is coming to a close, which means networks are finalizing plans for the upcoming season. The 2021-2022 TV season is already taking shape and, as a result, there have already been more than a few notable casualties. ABC, in particular, has had to make some tough decisions, and it’s now been confirmed that the alphabet network has given the axe to five shows, including Katey Sagal's.