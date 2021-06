Throughout the years, Evansville's Historic Bosse Field has given us so many great memories and experiences - countless baseball games, festivals and events, and even a few shining moments on the big screen. So of course we love Bosse Field, and we're proud of it. We'd put Bosse Field up against any other ballpark in the country, right? Well right now, Bosse Field is actually going up against a bunch of other ballparks, and it needs your support.