Canibal Coyote: Joe Lopez’s Turbo 2012 Mustang GT Is Perfection

As we travel the globe and meet Mustang enthusiasts from all walks of life, one thing strikes us as a common thread. So many of you are self-taught when it comes to modifying your vehicles, and the quality of the cars you produce with that knowledge is fabulous. From full-on custom builds to record-setting racecars to mild, street-going Fords that steal the show, our FordMuscle readers know how to get the job done. So when we found Joe Lopez and his Canibal Coyote in Lake Stevens, Washington, we immediately knew we needed to showcase his build for you all to see.