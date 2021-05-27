Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Canibal Coyote: Joe Lopez’s Turbo 2012 Mustang GT Is Perfection

By Jason Reiss
dragzine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we travel the globe and meet Mustang enthusiasts from all walks of life, one thing strikes us as a common thread. So many of you are self-taught when it comes to modifying your vehicles, and the quality of the cars you produce with that knowledge is fabulous. From full-on custom builds to record-setting racecars to mild, street-going Fords that steal the show, our FordMuscle readers know how to get the job done. So when we found Joe Lopez and his Canibal Coyote in Lake Stevens, Washington, we immediately knew we needed to showcase his build for you all to see.

www.dragzine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Chevy#Used Cars#Track Cars#Off Road Cars#Fords#Fordmuscle#The Canibal Coyote#K N#L M Engines#Calimer Transmissions#Ptc#Cpr#Procharger#Tsi#Aerospace Components#Diamond Pistons#Facebook#Slawko Racing Heads#Mustang Enthusiasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
News Break
Instagram
Related
Buying Carshiconsumption.com

Auction Block: Paul Walker’s 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo

Over the course of two decades and nearly ten films, the Fast & Furious franchise has produced loads of spectacular movie cars. But arguably none are more memorable than the tricked-out Toyota Supra Turbo that Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner drove in the series’ first installment. Now, the modified ‘90s supercar is headed to auction, giving you the chance to own an iconic piece of movie history.
Carstorquenews.com

Ford's Mustang Mach-E Named A Pop Mechanics' Excellence Winner

Ford's Mustang Mach-E continues to garner awards. The latest is Popular Mechanics' "Excellence Award." For many reasons, the editors and testers lauded the Ford entry. If there is one certainty over the next couple of years, it is simply that the automotive world will continue to turn to electric vehicles. And, as the number of electric vehicles continues to grow, they will occupy a more significant space on every awards platform.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Production Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Starting Soon

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has gotten off to a strong start with impressive sales figures, but there's always room for improvement. For the Mach-E, that improvement comes in the form of the GT model. It seems that Ford is making the most of the hype surrounding this model by inflating prices, but that hasn't put many buyers off. Late last month, orders officially opened for the upgraded EV, and interestingly, production is set to commence fairly soon. According to numerous posts on the MachEClub forum, buyers have received confirmation that their vehicles are scheduled to begin production in the week of July 12, 2021.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

I Picked the Wrong Week To Drive Ford's Mustang Mach 1

It was chaos that first day of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware hack. The official position was that supply might be interrupted for a couple days, so if everyone just acted normal, there wouldn't be much of a problem. So what did we do? We started filling our cars, and trucks, and tractors, and garbage bags with as much gas as we could get—because even if the supply didn't run out, word on the street was that the price might go up 30 cents later in the week.
Motorsportstheblock.com

Wallpaper Wednesday: The LT4 in a 1966 Chevy Nova

Larry Dixon knows a thing or two about performance. After all, he is a three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion. He also has a pretty stout passenger car in the form of a white 1966 Chevy Nova. We first shot the car during the 2017 HOT ROD Power Tour at Lucas...
CarsMySanAntonio

Ford's electric Mustang gets the perfect driver

The task of shifting the car industry from metal bashing and combustion engines to software and batteries is fraught with danger for incumbents such as Ford Motor Co. A big strength of Ford's new boss Jim Farley is making the bridging of that epochal divide sound simple. On Wednesday the...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

2005 Ford GT Heading To Mecum’s Tulsa Auction

Just like the GT40 was a legend on the track, the Ford GT is a legend on the road. As three GT40s crossed the Le Mans finish line in 1966, a legend was born. The GT40 proved to be a force to be reckoned with on the track and in the early 2000s Ford wanted to replicate those successes but this time for the street, and thus the Ford GT was born.
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Real Wheels: 1970 Chevy Camaro SS

LIMA - Frank Rupert, of Lima, owns this 1970 Chevy Camaro SS. He has owned it since 1990. He brought it to the Gary Allen Memorial Classic Car Cruz-In. “It was just a shell. Had to search for the engine and parts and put it together,” said Rupert. Rupert paced...
Buying CarsAutoGuide.com

2021 Kia K5 GT Review: An Almost-Perfect Everyday Sport Sedan

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 9.9/7.3/8.7. Starting Price (USD): $31,585 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $35,585 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $41,745 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $41,995 (inc. dest.) Not every modern car is honest on that front. But the K5 is. Switch into the Sport Plus driving mode—exclusive to...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1966 Ford Mustang GT Once Owned By Henry Ford II Headed To Auction

Next month, bidders at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas event will have the chance to buy an important piece of FoMoCo history from the Ford v Ferrari era. A 1966 Ford Mustang GT convertible that was built for Henry Ford II’s personal use while attending the 24 Hours of Le Mans race of the same year, and was reportedly driven around the circuit by “The Deuce” himself at the opening ceremonies, heads to auction. It goes without saying that Ford enthusiasts will remember 1966 as a pivotal year for The Blue Oval at Le Mans, when the GT40 finally achieved victory over European rivals.
Carsgmauthority.com

Ringbrothers 1970 Chevy Camaro Custom Heads To Auction

One could write volumes on the out-of-this-world work Jim and Mike Ring, AKA the Ringbrothers, do. The custom car building duo from Spring Green, Wisconsin has created some of the most innovative and ingenious specialty vehicles. This Chevy Camaro, known as “The Grinch,” is another of their spectacular creations. A massive amount of talent and hard work went into this build.
Home & Gardenfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Exterior, Interior Leaked Ahead Of Official Reveal

Just this morning, we got our first official confirmation that the 2022 Ford Maverick exists from FoMoCo itself, along with a few teasers and a reveal date. Now, just hours later, the 2022 Ford Maverick exterior and interior have leaked via the Maverick Truck Club forums, revealing the compact pickup in its entirety several days before the reveal is scheduled to take place.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Watch a Dodge Demon Drag Race a 991 Turbo S

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 991-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S are more similar than you think. Both are grand-tourers with two doors and gobs of power. And while the Porsche can keep up with modern exotics in the corners, both cars are massively capable at the drag strip. And, as it turns out, they set very similar (and very quick) times in the quarter-mile.