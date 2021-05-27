newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southwest Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING ISOLATED MINOR COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from Friday morning through Saturday evening. For the, from Friday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#Shoreline#Extreme Weather#Coastal Areas#Rip Currents#Coastal Flood Statement#Coastal Flooding#Southwest Suffolk County#Inundation#Target Area#Unknown Severity#Vulnerable Areas#Dangerous Rip#Unknown Instruction#Drive#Unknown Certainty#Ground Level#Half Foot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
CelebritiesCNN

B.J. Thomas, 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head' singer, dies at age 78

(CNN) — B.J. Thomas, whose smooth voice made him a country and pop crossover success, died Saturday of complications from lung cancer, his publicist said. He was 78. Thomas first came to prominence with a cover of the Hank Williams standard "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," spending 13 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1966. Two years later, he broke into the Top 5 with "Hooked on a Feeling," a song written by his childhood friend, Mark James.
Public HealthCNN

Vietnam detects a suspected new coronavirus variant that's a hybrid of the UK and India strains

(CNN) — Vietnam's health ministry has detected a suspected new coronavirus variant which it said appears to be a hybrid of two highly transmissible strains. "A new coronavirus variant with characteristics from the existing Indian and UK variants had been detected in Vietnam for the first time," Vietnam's Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long told a national news conference Saturday.
Congress & CourtsCNN

New defendants charged in Oath Keepers conspiracy case

(CNN) — The Justice Department has added four new defendants to the federal criminal conspiracy case against Oath Keepers who allegedly prepared for and took part in the US Capitol riot, according to a new indictment made public in DC District Court on Sunday. The newly named Oath Keeper defendants...