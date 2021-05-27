Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING ISOLATED MINOR COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from Friday morning through Saturday evening. For the, from Friday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.