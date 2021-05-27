newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Issa Rae and Eddie Huang Honored at Reel Works' Virtual 20th Anniversary Gala

By Antonio Ferme
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReel Works honored industry leaders who are paving the way in terms of diversity and representation during its virtual 20th anniversary gala on May 26. Hosted by “Hamilton” star Bryan Terrell Clark, “Insecure” star Issa Rae was honored with a Changemaker award along with the inclusion rider trio of Fanshen Cox, Tasmin Plater and Kalpana Kotogal. LL Cool J also made a surprise appearance.

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabourey Sidibe
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Eddie Huang
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Phoebe Robinson
Person
Ryan Coogler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Hollywood#Reel Works Virtual#Variety#Bipoc#Outstanding Filmmaking#Boogie#Authenticity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosimdb.com

Issa Rae Set To Revive ‘Project Greenlight’ For HBO Max

In March earlier this year, HBO announced, as “Insecure” was coming to an end, that producer-writer-director Issa Rae had signed a five-year overall production deal with WarnerMedia. The deal established an exclusive partnership between Rae’s production label, Hoorae, WarnerMedia’s branches HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Television. Only a few months later, we’re already starting to see what projects Issa Rae has in store.
New York City, NYConnecticut Post

Eddie Huang to Receive Inaugural Variety Voice of Inspiration Award

The honor will be presented each year to a creative who is using their platform to tell interesting stories and inspire others. This year’s award will be presented May 26 in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of New York’s Reel Works, the organization that matches teens one-on-one with professional filmmaker mentors to tell their stories and have their voices heard.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Industry News: Issa Rae, Ghost Adventures, Rob Lowe and More!

ISSA RAE TO LEAD PROJECT GREENLIGHT: Issa Rae, HBO Max and Miramax are reviving Project Greenlight. This time around, the focus will be on women who want a chance to direct a feature. “At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max. Rae’s unscripted series Sweet Life: Los Angeles has also been ordered by HBO Max.
Los Angeles, CAthelaughbutton.com

Issa Rae is working on an unscripted show for HBO Max, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles”

With the upcoming fifth season of Insecure being its last, the show’s creator and star Issa Rae is heading into the world of unscripted TV for her next show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles, which is being produced for HBO Max, “gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles.” The official synopsis expands on this, and details that the show “follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.”
TV & Videosthatgrapejuice.net

Issa Rae Covers Vanity Fair / Talks Ending ‘Insecure’ & More

From creating new shows to inking a blockbuster deal with WarnerMedia, the multi-hyphenate force is leveling up on all fronts. With elevation, however, often comes letting go. And such is the case with Rae, who is gearing up for the premiere of the final season of ‘Insecure.’. Head below for...
TV & VideosVulture

Issa Rae Is Making a Reality Show About 20-Somethings in Black L.A.

May 18 is hereby known as Issa Rae HBO Max project-confirmation day, with the Insecure star announcing two shows to satiate your overstuffed queue. Sweet Life: Los Angeles, the first of these shows, is a docuseries that “gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams” in the Baldwin Hills section of Los Angeles. We hope there are influencers, teary talks about romance, and drinks thrown in people’s faces. “We’re so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black L.A. life,” Rae said in a statement. Additionally, Rae will be reviving and reinventing Project Greenlight for the streaming service, which comes more than five years after the original HBO docuseries, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, was plagued by a diversity scandal. Rae’s version will focus on “the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film,” all of whom will benefit from her mentorship. And yet, none of this will distract us from the fact that Insecure is ending.
Beauty & Fashionlaineygossip.com

Issa Rae: How to Dress While Building an Empire

Issa Rae rarely turns a bad look. She’s styled for the June issue of Vanity Fair by Shiona Turini, the costume designer on Insecure, Issa’s HBO show in which she appears equality well dressed — all the time. I’m not crazy about the belt she’s wearing on the cover, but I’m here for literally everything else especially this blue suit from Robert Wun.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Issa Rae and what is her net worth?

ISSA Rae is a young bright star in Hollywood who acts, directs, produces, and writes. Rae, HBO Max, and Miramax are reviving the critically acclaimed docu-series Project Greenlight about talented female filmmakers. Who is Issa Rae?. Jo-Issa Rae Diop, known as Issa Rae, is an American actress, writer, and producer.
MoviesVulture

Watch Regina King Learn She May Be in the Running to Direct New Superman Movie

Regina King was apparently the last to learn that Regina King might be on the shortlist to direct the upcoming Superman movie for DC and Warner Bros. In a live interview on MSNBC with Tiffany Cross, King seemed shocked to hear that she’s in the running to the direct the film, which currently has J.J. Abrams attached to produce and Ta-Nehisi Coates attached to write. “You’re rumored to be on the short list to direct Superman. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there,” Cross said, referencing a recent Hollywood Reporter article about Warner Bros.’ search for a director and star for Superman. “Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?” King looked genuinely baffled as she replied, “Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me. A news break, live on MSNBC! Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now.”
TV ShowsPosted by
rolling out

Issa Rae blasts hater who said she’s not cute

Issa Rae had time for the clapback this Sunday morning. The multifaceted movie and TV maven blasted a hater after she called her “unattractive” in a tweet on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Normally, the “Insecure” creator wouldn’t give haters the time of day as this is not the first time...
MinoritiesTriple Pundit

Lifewtr and Häagen-Dazs Amplify Marginalized Voices Through Hollywood Partnerships

Last year, there was much discussion about what constituted “real action” when it came to businesses taking a stand against systemic bias. Supportive corporate social media messages are nice and all, but genuine change requires opportunities for marginalized voices to be heard and shared. Some consumer brands are now working to bring more of these stories and talents to light, with the help of some of Hollywood’s biggest storytellers.
Musicwunc.org

Eddie Huang's Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked writer, director and author Eddie Huang to pick his favorites. Eddie Huang is a chef, food lover and natural storyteller best known for...