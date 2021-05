In my interview with Kate McKinnon for our Power of Women in Comedy issue, she hinted that this could be her last season as a regular cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”. McKinnon stopped short of confirming that she was planning to leave the show after a nine-year run. But when asked how much longer she foresaw being part of “SNL” beyond this season, the Emmy-winning performer nervously answered: “Umm, gosh, it’s April. It’s early, and I really love working there, and I really love everyone who works there, so we will see.” I responded that her answer was a non-answer and begged her to tell me more. I assured her that Lorne Michaels wasn’t listening to our call, that it was just between us girls! “Honestly, no, I can’t. I’m sorry,” she sheepishly apologized.