‘WandaVision’ Cinematographer Jess Hall On Using “Every Element Of Cinematography” To Capture The Magic Of Old Sitcoms With Updated Technology

Cinematographer Checco Varese revels in lensing horror, as seen in his most recent project, the Amazon anthology series “Them.” The first season tells the story of a 1950s Black family that escapes the South and finds that they’ve moved into a violently racist neighborhood in Compton. Throughout the series, Varese judiciously chooses when and when not to reveal the horrors lurking in the dark. “It’s the lack of information — you make things darker so the audience doesn’t see them,” says Varese in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “It allows you to play with feelings and sensations visually in a very open palette.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.