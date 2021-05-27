newsbreak-logo
‘WandaVision’ Cinematographer Jess Hall On Using “Every Element Of Cinematography” To Capture The Magic Of Old Sitcoms With Updated Technology

By Ryan Fleming
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
In a departure from the traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe style of filming, WandaVision cinematographer Jess Hall had to blend high-definition filming with the style of older sitcoms. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) live through classic sitcom tropes together in an idealized suburban home in this Disney+ series. The cinematography changes with the setting, as the world around Wanda and Vision modernizes. While the tools to film in an old-sitcom style still exist, the low resolution and incompatibility with current technology led to a complex challenge. Working alongside director Matt Shakman, Hall was able to utilize the concept of the sitcom and replicate the evolving nature of it throughout the years.

