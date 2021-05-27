News of Orange a conduit for the community

Cancel
By Amanda Boyd/News of Orange
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDale Edwards has shared his journalistic talents with the Hillsborough community since joining the News of Orange County in January of 2020. With more than 30 years of newspaper experience, the award-winning oil painter and Star Wars devotee serves as the Executive Editor, managing the News of Orange County and Mebane Enterprise. Typically the one behind the ink, Edwards talks about life in the press and his growing adoration for the town.

