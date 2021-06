BLOOMINGTON — Monroe County sheriff's deputies fired shots Sunday while responding to a call about a man lying motionless on a lawn in the 2100 block of Mount Gilead Road. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said the man got up and entered a residence where he refused to come out. Officers learned there was a warrant for his arrest, Swain said. When two deputies entered a back door to arrest him, the man pointed a gun at them and the officers fired, according to Swain.