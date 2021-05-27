Olga Vasquez-Garcia Named Manager
East Cambridge Savings Bank this week announced that Olga Vasquez-Garcia has been named business development manager at the Bank’s Chelsea Banking Center. In this role, Vasquez-Garcia will serve as the banking center manager and will oversee business development and banking center operations. Banking center managers are also active in the communities they serve through involvement in civic organizations and volunteering. Ms. Vasquez-Garcia joined the Bank on April 26.chelsearecord.com