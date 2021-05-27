Cancel
Wilmington, NC

After cancelled season, the Wilmington Sharks return for season opener on Thursday

By Jack Gallop
foxwilmington.com
 6 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Wilmington Sharks will return to the diamond Thursday night. One of the charter members of the Coastal Plain League, the Sharks will host the Morehead City Marlins in their home opener. The first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. at Buck Hardee Field next to Legion Stadium. As of Thursday morning, the game is sold out.

