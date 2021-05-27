General Motors building Lunar Terrain Vehicle for return to the Moon
General Motors is going back to the Moon. General Motors is working with Lockheed Martin to develop a new Lunar Terrain Vehicle. (GM) The automaker, who helped Boeing develop the Lunar Rover Vehicle (LRV) used by the Apollo program astronauts is collaborating the Lockheed Martin to build a Lunar Terrain Vehicle as part of NASA’s Artemis Program, which aims to return humans to the Moon this decade and establish a permanent presence on its surface.foxwilmington.com