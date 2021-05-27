General Motors building Lunar Terrain Vehicle for return to the Moon

If you were surprised to see a Tesla Model Y with a LiDAR sensor, tell yourself that General Motors is working on an autonomous car to … drive on the lunar surface. In partnership with Lockheed Martin, General Motors would like to offer astronauts a way to travel to the moon after they arrive. That announcement was sent to us through a press release in which we can read that the two companies are working hand in hand to “create the next generation of lunar rovers that can transport astronauts over distances on the lunar surface.”