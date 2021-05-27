Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

General Motors building Lunar Terrain Vehicle for return to the Moon

By Gary Gastelu
foxwilmington.com
 5 days ago

General Motors is going back to the Moon. General Motors is working with Lockheed Martin to develop a new Lunar Terrain Vehicle. (GM) The automaker, who helped Boeing develop the Lunar Rover Vehicle (LRV) used by the Apollo program astronauts is collaborating the Lockheed Martin to build a Lunar Terrain Vehicle as part of NASA’s Artemis Program, which aims to return humans to the Moon this decade and establish a permanent presence on its surface.

foxwilmington.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm Defense#Autonomous Vehicles#Autonomous Driving#Lrv#Apollo#Artemis Program#Gm Defense Vp Of#Growth And Strategy#Gmc#Ltv#Command Module Pilot#Lunar Terrain#Surface#Astronauts#Missions#Design#Scientific Equipment#Battery#South Pole#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Cars
Related
Aerospace & Defensehiconsumption.com

GM & Lockheed Martin Team Up To Make The Next Lunar Rover For NASA

Humans haven’t set foot on the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, but that’s set to change with NASA’s upcoming Artemis program. And when it does, General Motors and Lockheed Martin will be there, as the two legendary American companies have announced they are jointly producing the next Lunar Rover to be used on the mission.
EconomyTexarkana Gazette

GM's newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon. The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged vehicles that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA's Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s, the companies said.
Aerospace & Defenseimpomag.com

GM, Lockheed Martin Partner on Moon Rover

General Motors’ newest vehicle will be out of this world. Literally. The automobile maker and Lockheed Martin co-announced May 26 that the two companies are working together on developing a new line of moon rover vehicles that astronauts will use in future lunar missions. The iconic car maker and aerospace...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's How General Motors Could Go to the Moon

Weighing in at an $87 billion market capitalization, and with $9 billion in annual profit, General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a 10 P/E stock. GM is also an industrial giant, and its chances of becoming popular enough to send its stock price "to the moon" -- like a meme stock -- aren't great.
Economyrfid-ready.com

General Motors is preparing an autonomous car … for the moon

If you were surprised to see a Tesla Model Y with a LiDAR sensor, tell yourself that General Motors is working on an autonomous car to … drive on the lunar surface. In partnership with Lockheed Martin, General Motors would like to offer astronauts a way to travel to the moon after they arrive. That announcement was sent to us through a press release in which we can read that the two companies are working hand in hand to “create the next generation of lunar rovers that can transport astronauts over distances on the lunar surface.”
BusinessArkansas Online

Idled GM factories in reopening plans

General Motors said this week that it will soon restart four North American plants that had been idled for much of the past four months because of the global shortage of computer chips. The announcement comes after the company and other automakers have spent much of the past few months...
Aerospace & Defenserocketrundown.com

Lockheed and General Motors to develop Moon rover

Lockheed Martin and General Motors have partnered to develop a Moon rover for NASA’s Artemis program that could operate autonomously with or without humans aboard. During NASA’s Apollo program, Boeing and General Motors developed the Lunar Roving Vehicle. The four-wheel battery-powered rover flew aboard Apollo 15, 16, and 17 enabling astronauts to explore further away from their lunar lander than ever before.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

Lockheed Martin Partners with General Motors to Develop a Next-Generation Lunar Rover for NASA’s Artemis Program

It’s official, Lockheed Martin has partnered with General Motors Co. to develop a next generation lunar vehicle that will soon transport astronauts on the surface of the Moon through NASA’s Artemis program. Humans will once again explore and conduct scientific experiments on the lunar surface using a variety of rovers, or more specifically, a Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV), the first of many types of surface mobility vehicles needed for this program. Read more for a video and additional information.
Aerospace & Defenseasumetech.com

GM, Lockheed Martin to develop lunar vehicle for moon missions

General Motors and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin said Wednesday they will develop a vehicle capable of carrying astronauts and equipment longer distances across the moon. The announcement comes as NASA lays groundwork to return humans to the lunar surface. It is the companies’ response to a request NASA put out...
Economyelectrive.com

General Motors to construct Ultium vehicles in China

General Motors apparently wants to produce the Ultium platform for its electric vehicles in China in the future through its joint venture with SAIC. According to local media, SAIC-GM has recently entered into a strategic partnership with the Wuhan municipal government. According to this agreement, the Ultium platform will be...
Carsgmauthority.com

General Motors Testing Oshkosh JLTV: Photo Gallery

Just last week, GM Authority brought you exclusive coverage of GM Defense’s pursuit of the JLTV (Joint Light Tactical Vehicle) contract. Now, we’re bringing you new photos of the JLTV leaving the General Motors Milford Proving Grounds on a trailer. For those readers who may have missed the news, GM...
Technologygpsworld.com

GNSS in the fast lane: Meeting autonomous vehicle navigation challenges

The advent of autonomous vehicles (AVs) is one of three revolutions in the automotive industry that will likely change this country as much as cars did over the last century. The other two are the conversion from internal combustion engines to electric ones and the integration of cars into digital traffic networks.
EconomyInvestorPlace

Lucid Motors Stock Is A Higher-Risk Version Of Tesla

There’s a lot to like about Lucid Motors stock and its SPAC partner Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV). Lucid is a pure-play on electric vehicles, one of the hottest and potentially biggest growth markets out there today. Unfortunately, Lucid Motors stock has too many unanswered questions at this point to...
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Max Q: Selling space

This week actually includes two, since I was out last week for a Canadian national holiday (and back today for the U.S. one, ironically). There’s plenty to cover, including Blue Origin’s bidding process, lunar landers, spaceships launching at sea and the return of our very own space event. Blue Origin’s...