As Nomination Papers have become available for elected office in recent weeks, two names that will likely hit the ballot in District 7 this fall might look a little similar. In fact, they will be identical, and that’s because Tanairi Garcia Vega announced this week she will be running for District 7 City Council, and Kelly Garcia Vega announced she will be running for re-election to District 7 School Committee – where she currently serves as the chair of the Committee.