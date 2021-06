Currently, CBD oil is legal to use on pets in Ireland, but the UK has much stricter laws. CBD oil has become much more accepted into society as a safe way to cure nausea, anxiety, and other ailments. It has become especially more acceptable to use on pets for the same symptoms. But not every country allows the selling of CBD oil, and some even declare it illegal. Some of the more progressive countries have stated CBD oil is legal for human consumption but not for pet use. If you’re wondering whether it is legal in Ireland and the UK, the answer is more complicated than you might assume.