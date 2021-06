Epstein Hillel School is pleased to announce Joshua Heerter ‘99 to be this year’s recipient of the Adam Madorsky Social Justice Award. The award, created in 2016 in memory of Adam Madorsky, son of Karen and Jerry Madorsky, recognizes alumni who have continued to pursue social justice in their personal or professional life. Joshua exemplifies the spirit and intent of the award, which will be presented to him on June 9, 2021, at EHS’s virtual annual meeting.