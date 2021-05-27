newsbreak-logo
Basketball

Five-star forward Sadraque Nganga is down to 11 options

By Dushawn London
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass of 2022, five-star Sadraque Nganga recently cut down his list of schools to 11 options. The 6-foot-9 Compass Prep forward is down to Memphis, Arizona State, Georgia, Oklahoma, St. Marys, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, Arizona, and Auburn. As of now Nganga plans on cutting his list to six after he starts to take visits and make a decision before the start of high school season. While all 11 options are college, going pro is still on the table.

