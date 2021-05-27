Five-star forward Sadraque Nganga is down to 11 options

In back-to-back days, Kentucky Men’s Basketball has extended an offer to a five-star prospect. On Wednesday night, Brandon Miller, a five-star small forward from the class of 2022, posted to his Instagram that he has picked up a scholarship offer from John Calipari and the Wildcats. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing from Antioch, TN is rated by 247 Sports as the 11th best player in his class while Rivals has him tabbed at No. 17. Miller currently holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Louisville, and a few others.