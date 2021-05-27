Georgia's projected season win total set for 2021

Another year, another offseason of sky-high expectations for Georgia in 2021. The bar has been set at College Football Playoff or bust by the fanbase and the way-too-early top 5 rankings reflect that the media shares the same view of the Dawgs. The latest college football win totals for the 2021 season were released by DraftKings on Wednesday morning, and if you have the Dawgs winning double-digit games this season, there’s a chance for money to be made. DraftKings set Georgia's win total on the season at over/under 10.5 games. This same projection in 2020 was set for Georgia at 10 games. In 2019, the projection was also 10.5 and Georgia ultimately went 11-1 for the third-straight season.