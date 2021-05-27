newsbreak-logo
Georgia State

Georgia's projected season win total set for 2021

By Kipp Adams
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother year, another offseason of sky-high expectations for Georgia in 2021. The bar has been set at College Football Playoff or bust by the fanbase and the way-too-early top 5 rankings reflect that the media shares the same view of the Dawgs. The latest college football win totals for the 2021 season were released by DraftKings on Wednesday morning, and if you have the Dawgs winning double-digit games this season, there’s a chance for money to be made. DraftKings set Georgia's win total on the season at over/under 10.5 games. This same projection in 2020 was set for Georgia at 10 games. In 2019, the projection was also 10.5 and Georgia ultimately went 11-1 for the third-straight season.

Charlotte, NCaccesswdun.com

Georgia-Clemson kickoff set

ATHENS — Georgia and Clemson will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, NC, according to an announcement Tuesday by ESPN. The game will be televised on ABC and will be part of a five-game early season schedule featuring SEC teams...
Georgia StatePicayune Item

No. 11 Ole Miss Baseball Wins Behind Nikhazy’s Georgia Gem

ATHENS, Ga. — Doug Nikhazy recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts on the mound while No. 11 Ole Miss did just enough offensively to secure a series-opening, 2-0 shutout victory against the Georgia Bulldogs. Nikhazy (W 8-2) threw 115 pitches in seven innings while only giving up four hits in the...
NFLtheScore

Clemson-Georgia leads ABC's early-season prime-time slate

ESPN has filled the first three prime time slots on ABC's Saturday Night Football in 2021 with non-conference blockbusters. The network will open its Saturday Night Football slate Sept. 4 in Charlotte when Clemson and Georgia, a pair of national contenders, square off at Bank of America Stadium. Sophomore quarterback and former prized recruit D.J. Uiagalelei is in line to make his third career start for the Tigers, who lost phenom Trevor Lawrence to the NFL draft.
NFLUSA Today

Falcons strength of schedule based on projected win totals

On first glance when looking at the Falcons 2021 schedule, it appears more favorable than in seasons past. Going by the record of the team’s opponents in 2020, Atlanta has the third-easiest schedule. The combined record of the Falcons’ 2021 competition is 123-148-1, which equates to a winning percentage of .454.
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

Vegas sets Tennessee’s 2021 win total

How many games can Tennessee win in 2021? It’s a question that I’m sure you’ve thought about by now — and quite frankly you’re probably not too sure on the answer. The Volunteers hit the reset button in a couple of different ways, going in a total different direction on philosophy with a new coaching staff, while also watching several key players leave via the transfer portal.
NFLIsland Packet Online

Projecting Luke Doty’s 2021 season and what it means for South Carolina

South Carolina’s offseason of change rolls on. Head coach Shane Beamer is entering his first summer at the helm in Columbia. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield continues his development of the Gamecock offense. And while few certainties exist four months from the season opener against Eastern Illinois under a new staff,...
Georgia StateWALB 10

Georgia Southwestern Men’s Golf completes a historic season

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern Men’s Golf did what no one else at GSW has done before, competed for a national title. And the Hurricanes came that close to clinching a national championship. The Canes dropped the match to Arkansas Tech 3-2 over the weekend, resulting in a Runner-Up finish.
NBAnetsdaily.com

Liberty beat Fever in re-watch, match last season’s win total

That’s what New York Liberty head coach Walt Hopkins had to say about the team matching last year’s win total on Sunday: a mere two victories down at the Bradenton “wubble.” And he might have added, it was also the first time in five years that the Liberty has started a season 2-0.
NBAchatsports.com

Vegas Sets Ohio State's Win Total at 11, Columbus Clippers to Be at Capacity in June, and Jae'Sean Tate Has a Highlight Reel

My sincerest apologies for the late Skull Session. I will make it up to you with an early Skull Session tomorrow. Word of the Day: Corporeal. UNDEFEATED OR BUST. Ohio State may have a retooled linebacking corps and a quarterback that's never even attempted a collegiate pass, but Vegas oddsmakers are setting Ohio State's preseason regular season win total at 11 – which means undefeated, or bust (or push, realistically, but nobody plays to push).
NFLAthlonSports.com

Pac-12 Football: Over/Under Predictions on DraftKings Win Totals for 2021 Season

College football’s 2021 season is still a few months away, but it’s never too early to start placing wagers and bets on the DraftKings over/under totals for the Pac-12. While the conference may not have a CFB Playoff contender in most preseason projections, this league has good depth and could have five teams push to finish in the top 25 at the end of the year.