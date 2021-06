Class of 2022 four-star Joseph Hunter Jr. has started to finalize his official visits for this summer. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is currently ranked No. 47 nationally and will cut his list some time after his AAU season. As of now he has an official planned with Nebraska June 20th-22nd, setting an official with Arkansas, and would like to take visits to Illinois, Ole Miss, and Washington from the schools who have offered.