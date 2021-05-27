Flood Warning issued for Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Howard The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Moniteau Creek near Fayette affecting Howard County. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for the Moniteau Creek near Fayette. * From this evening to early Saturday morning. * At 11:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 19.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Low-lying fields along Moniteau Creek flood. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, County Road 406 is under water 0.8 miles east of Highway A. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Fri 1pm 1am 1pm Moniteau Creek Fayette 16.0 5.0 Thu 11am 5.0 19.1 16.0