Howard County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Howard by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Howard The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Moniteau Creek near Fayette affecting Howard County. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for the Moniteau Creek near Fayette. * From this evening to early Saturday morning. * At 11:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 19.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Low-lying fields along Moniteau Creek flood. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, County Road 406 is under water 0.8 miles east of Highway A. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Fri 1pm 1am 1pm Moniteau Creek Fayette 16.0 5.0 Thu 11am 5.0 19.1 16.0

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Randolph, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Howard; Randolph; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHARITON...SOUTHERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN PETTIS...EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...HOWARD CENTRAL SALINE AND CENTRAL COOPER COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brunswick to 11 miles southeast of Marshall. Movement was east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Marshall, Boonville, Fayette, Slater, Salisbury, Huntsville, Glasgow, New Franklin, Brunswick, Pilot Grove, Higbee, Keytesville, Clark, Armstrong, Prairie Home, Gilliam, Nelson, Miami and Renick. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 76 and 114. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and north central Missouri.