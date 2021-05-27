Cancel
Idaho State

Lori Vallow found unfit to stand trial in Idaho

By Colby Walker, Paul Nelson
kslnewsradio.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREXBURG, Idaho — An Idaho court has found Lori Vallow Daybell unfit to stand trial in the murder of her two children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were charged in the murders of her two children and Daybell’s former wife Tammy earlier this week. Both appeared in court after their indictments on Wednesday, but after a meeting before Lori’s scheduled appearance, Fremont County Judge Faren Eddins said her appearance would be postponed due to “exigent circumstances.”

kslnewsradio.com
