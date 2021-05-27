Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Kingfisher, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher; Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHWESTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1225 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Marshall, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marshall, Douglas, Lovell and Hayward. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov