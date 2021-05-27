Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher; Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHWESTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1225 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Marshall, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marshall, Douglas, Lovell and Hayward. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 319 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain from near Tryon up toward Carney due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northeastern Oklahoma City, eastern Edmond, Chandler, Harrah, Luther, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Agra, Warwick, Kendrick, Fallis, Avery and Parkland. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Near and southwest of Tryon is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. County roads that have low water crossings may become impassable.
Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Logan, Payne, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Logan; Payne; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Payne; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Blaine; Kingfisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR central Kingfisher and east central Blaine Counties Until 900 AM CDT AT 810 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Loyal, moving northeast at 45 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of dimes Wind gusts to 40 MPH Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Frequent cloud to ground lightning Locations impacted include Kingfisher, Dover and Omega.
High Wind Warning issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Strong south to southwest winds of 50 to 70 mph. * WHERE...Alfalfa, Grant, Major and Garfield Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong winds from decaying thunderstorms will be possible across the warned area over the next couple of hours.
Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major; Woods; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Major...southwestern Garfield Kingfisher...east central Woodward...southern Alfalfa...northern Canadian...northwestern Caddo...eastern Dewey...southeastern Woods northeastern Custer and Blaine Counties Until 1115 PM CDT AT 1015 PM CDT, a line of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts were along a line extending from near Waynoka to 6 miles northwest of Calumet, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major; Woods SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR central Major...northwestern Garfield...Alfalfa...southeastern Woods and Grant Counties Until 845 PM CDT AT 812 PM CDT, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms were along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Wakita to 8 miles north of Orion, moving southeast at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH