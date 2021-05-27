newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Coastal Flood Statement issued for New York (Manhattan) by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: New York (Manhattan) * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...New York (Manhattan) County. * WHEN...This evening. * IMPACTS...|Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/10 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.0/ 1.5 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 28/11 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.4/ 0.9 0.5/ 1.0 1 NONE 28/11 PM 7.0/ 7.5 2.0/ 2.5 1.0/ 1.5 1 MINOR 29/12 PM 6.2/ 6.8 1.3/ 1.8 1.5/ 2.0 1 NONE 30/12 AM 6.9/ 7.4 1.9/ 2.3 1.2/ 1.7 1 NONE

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#New York Harbor#Inundation#Shoreline#Extreme Weather#Coastal Areas#Coastal Flood Statement#Target Area#Unknown Severity#Vulnerable Areas#Ground Level#Battery#Half Foot#Unknown Instruction#Unknown Certainty#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Ocean County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 08:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING MINOR FLOODING ALONG BARNEGAT BAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along the coast. Also, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas along Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHERE...Ocean County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk until 9:00 PM this evening. For the minor coastal flooding until 5:00 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive on flooded roadways. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
Ocean County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 08:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Ocean MINOR FLOODING ALONG BARNEGAT BAY * WHAT...Up to one half a foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Until 5:00 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive on flooded roadways.
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 08:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Inland Sussex MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE BACK BAYS * WHAT...Up to one half a foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The back bays of Sussex County. * WHEN...Until 5:00 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive on flooded roadways.
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 13:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The coasts of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Until 9:00 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 08:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE BACK BAYS * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along the coast. Also, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas along the back bays and the tidal waterways of Sussex County. * WHERE...Sussex County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk until 9:00 PM this evening. For the minor coastal flooding until 5:00 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive on flooded roadways. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
Ocean County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 08:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING MINOR FLOODING ALONG BARNEGAT BAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along the coast. Also, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas along Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHERE...Ocean County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk until 9:00 PM this evening. For the minor coastal flooding until 5:00 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive on flooded roadways. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
Ocean County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The coasts of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Until 9:00 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-31 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...The lowest parts of USS North Carolina Road and low spots of Battleship Road begin to flood. Water begins to spread out of the storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 31/03 AM 5.7 1.0 1.0 1 Minor 31/03 PM 4.8 0.1 0.8 1 None 01/03 AM 5.4 0.7 0.8 1 None 01/04 PM 4.9 0.2 0.8 1 None 02/04 AM 5.3 0.6 0.9 1 None
Fisher County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Fisher Periods of Heavy Rain Expected Tonight Through Monday Evening FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor, and Throckmorton. * From late tonight through Monday evening * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall late tonight and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING The risk of rip currents is expected to be in the moderate category on Monday. Remain alert for life-threatening rip currents in the surf zone.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 03:40:00 Expires: 2021-05-31 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 14:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 241 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kim, or 38 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kim. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 241 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kim, or 38 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kim. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Texas County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...NORTHERN HUTCHINSON...HANSFORD...EASTERN SHERMAN...NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN OCHILTREE AND NORTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES At 907 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Hardesty to 7 miles south of Gruver to 5 miles southwest of Morse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Spearman, Gruver, Hardesty, Morse, Farnsworth, Waka and Pringle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baca County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Las Animas County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Junkins, Decker, Hayden Pass and Spring Burn Scars Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the southeast plains tonight .Abundant low level moisture will combine with a weather system to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms across the southeast mountains and portion of the southeast plains this afternoon and evening. These storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which could result in flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Pueblo has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Baca County, Bent County, Eastern Las Animas County, and Otero County. * Through late tonight * Several rounds of strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall will continue across the area this afternoon and tonight, with the potential for flash flooding. * Do not drive through fast flowing water.