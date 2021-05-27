Coastal Flood Statement issued for New York (Manhattan) by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 08:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING MINOR FLOODING ALONG BARNEGAT BAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along the coast. Also, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas along Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHERE...Ocean County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk until 9:00 PM this evening. For the minor coastal flooding until 5:00 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive on flooded roadways. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.