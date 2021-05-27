Coastal Flood Statement issued for New York (Manhattan) by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: New York (Manhattan) * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...New York (Manhattan) County. * WHEN...This evening. * IMPACTS...|Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/10 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.0/ 1.5 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 28/11 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.4/ 0.9 0.5/ 1.0 1 NONE 28/11 PM 7.0/ 7.5 2.0/ 2.5 1.0/ 1.5 1 MINOR 29/12 PM 6.2/ 6.8 1.3/ 1.8 1.5/ 2.0 1 NONE 30/12 AM 6.9/ 7.4 1.9/ 2.3 1.2/ 1.7 1 NONEalerts.weather.gov