newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laclede County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laclede, Pulaski by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Laclede; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southern Pulaski County in central Missouri * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1223 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles south of Camdenton to 7 miles southeast of Buffalo to near Pleasant Hope, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fort Leonard Wood... Lebanon Bennett Spring State Park... Waynesville Morgan... Conway Phillipsburg... Stoutland Bennett Springs... Twin Bridges Competition... Lynchburg Sleeper... Falcon Laquey... Dry Knob This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 112 and 155. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laclede County, MO
City
Buffalo, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Laclede, MO
City
Pleasant Hope, MO
City
Phillipsburg, MO
County
Pulaski County, MO
City
Camdenton, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Severe Flooding#Missouri Flooding#Flash Flooding#Falcon Laquey#Waynesville Morgan#Torrential Rainfall#Wind Damage#Hail Damage#Southern#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Roofs#Quarter Size Hail#Target Area#Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Dent County, MOweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dent, Howell, Maries, Miller, Oregon, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dent; Howell; Maries; Miller; Oregon; Phelps; Pulaski; Shannon; Texas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Miller, Maries, Pulaski, Phelps, Texas, Dent, Howell, Shannon and Oregon Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Dallas; Greene; Laclede; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1115 AM CDT Sunday. * At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Republic, Marshfield, Battlefield, Strafford, Willard, Rogersville and Seymour. This includes the following low water crossings Greenwood Road at The Pomme de Terre Headwaters, Farm Road 175 at The Sac River 5 miles southwest of Fair Grove, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Route E and Farm Road 235 just east of Fair Grove, Greenwood Road 5 miles west of Marshfield, Route C at The Little Sac River north of Strafford and Farm Road 134 at The James River northeast of Turners.