Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laclede, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 12:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Laclede; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southern Pulaski County in central Missouri * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1223 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles south of Camdenton to 7 miles southeast of Buffalo to near Pleasant Hope, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fort Leonard Wood... Lebanon Bennett Spring State Park... Waynesville Morgan... Conway Phillipsburg... Stoutland Bennett Springs... Twin Bridges Competition... Lynchburg Sleeper... Falcon Laquey... Dry Knob This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 112 and 155. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov