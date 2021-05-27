The Linda Lindas gain recognition

(Joel Drzycimski/Unsplash)

By Delilah Alvarado

(LOS ANGELES) An all-girl punk rock band The Linda Lindas has gained attention after performing their famous song "Racist, Sexist Boy," and has now signed with Epitaph Records.

The Los Angeles Public Library used their "TEENtastic Tuesdays” to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month where The Linda Lindas were able to perform on May 4, according to Variety.

The band comprised of Mila, 10, her 14-year-old sister Lucia, their 13-year-old cousin Eloise, and close friend Bela who is 16, describe themselves as "half Asian and half Latinx. Sisters, cousins and friends who play music together because it’s fun!!" as said on their Facebook page.

Drummer Mila introduced their song "Racist, Sexist Boy," and said what the song was about:

“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy in my class came up to me and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people," Mila said. "After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

Bass player Eloise said she sees sexism among kids.

“It really sucks that people can be racist and sexist at our age, and we want to stop them from growing up into racist and sexist adults," she said.

Mila gained attention for her Bikini Kill shirt, and musician Tom Morello even took notice of their sound and retweeted the live performance.