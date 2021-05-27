newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Linda Lindas gain recognition

Posted by 
Asian Culture
Asian Culture
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIFwd_0aDawFwr00
(Joel Drzycimski/Unsplash)

By Delilah Alvarado

(LOS ANGELES) An all-girl punk rock band The Linda Lindas has gained attention after performing their famous song "Racist, Sexist Boy," and has now signed with Epitaph Records.

The Los Angeles Public Library used their "TEENtastic Tuesdays” to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month where The Linda Lindas were able to perform on May 4, according to Variety.

The band comprised of Mila, 10, her 14-year-old sister Lucia, their 13-year-old cousin Eloise, and close friend Bela who is 16, describe themselves as "half Asian and half Latinx. Sisters, cousins and friends who play music together because it’s fun!!" as said on their Facebook page.

Drummer Mila introduced their song "Racist, Sexist Boy," and said what the song was about:

“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy in my class came up to me and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people," Mila said. "After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

Bass player Eloise said she sees sexism among kids.

“It really sucks that people can be racist and sexist at our age, and we want to stop them from growing up into racist and sexist adults," she said.

Mila gained attention for her Bikini Kill shirt, and musician Tom Morello even took notice of their sound and retweeted the live performance.

Asian Culture

Asian Culture

New York City, NY
241
Followers
68
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

At Asian Culture, you find the latest news on the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Morello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Music#Sisters#Dad Rock#The Linda Lindas#Epitaph Records#Chinese#Recognition#Bass Player Eloise#Drummer Mila#Musician Tom Morello#Fun#Kids#Song#Punk Rock#Los Angeles#Bikini Kill Shirt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Variety

The Linda Lindas Sign With Epitaph Records

The Linda Lindas, the all-female rock band that lit up social media this week when a video of their recent performance at the Los Angeles Public Library went viral, have signed with Epitaph Records, a rep for the label confirmed to Variety. The band — Bela, Lucia, Eloise and Mila,...
MusicKQED

Teen Rockers The Linda Lindas’ ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ Is the Anthem We Needed

As someone who still flinches at awkward memories of being a Russian immigrant kid in middle school, there’s something deeply healing about watching The Linda Lindas. In case you missed it, they’re a punk quartet comprised of Lucia (14), Eloise (13), Mila (10) and Bela (16), and this week they went viral for their Los Angeles public library performance of their original song “Racist, Sexist Boy.”
MusicHuffingtonPost

The Linda Lindas On 'Racist Sexist Boy' And Going Viral

The Linda Lindas became a sensation over the weekend after they rocked the internet with their anti-hate anthem, “Racist Sexist Boy.” The all-girl garage punk band told HuffPost about the roots of the song and what it’s been like reaching people around the world with it. Mila, 10; her sister...
Rock Musicohmyrockness.com

The Linda Lindas

The Linda Lindas are a young punk rrrock band from L.A.featuring two sisters, a cousin and a close friend. Already, they've opened shows for Bikini Kill, Bleached, Alice Bag and more bands you've totally heard of. Also, if you're familiar with The Internet, you've probably seen the video for their...
Los Angeles, CAA.V. Club

"Racist, Sexist Boy" rockers The Linda Lindas have a record deal now

If you were anywhere near the internet this weekend, you probably caught “Racist, Sexist Boy,” an early lock on the punk song of the summer, by The Linda Lindas. The band—consisting of 10-year-old Mila, 13-year-old Eloise, 14-year-old Lucia, and 16-year-old Bela—has been hanging out in punk spaces for a couple of years now, most notably performing for Bikini Kill at a reunion show in 2019. But even that probably didn’t prepare the group for the reception that greeted their recent performance at the Los Angeles Public Library, where they thrashed their way through a 45-minute set, highlighted by an immediately viral and visceral “ode” to all the shitty, racist boys they know. The band quickly picked up accolades from a wide variety of directions, including Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, and now they’ve scored a record deal, courtesy of Epitaph Records.
Musicthe360mag.com

Magic Whatever – Speak of the Devil

MAGIC WHATEVER Releases Debut Single Speak of the Devil (feat. The Score), Announces signing to Royal Rhythm Recordings. Emerging Alt-Rock solo artist Magic Whatever has officially unveiled his debut single Speak of the Devil (feat. The Score) today. The brainchild of singer/songwriter Trever Stewart (Modern Maps) blends musical elements from Rock, Pop, R&B and electronic to tell stories of his past, present and future in an effort to reach out and connect with his audience on a personal level.
Katonah, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Linda Puiatti Paintings

Exhibition opens with artist reception Friday May 21 at 5:30 p.m. You are invited to an artist reception at Oak and Oil Gallery, 89 Katonah Ave, Katonah, NY this Friday, May 21st, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join the artist and friends as new works are revealed, with a twist! In addition to classic works, the artist is showing abstract work in the same exhibition. Come see how the abstracted paintings align with the representational works and how these styles can enhance your home decor.
Economygunnoracle.com

Retiring staff: Linda Kirsch

After working at Gunn for more than 25 years as a community counselor, wellness counselor and college advisor, Linda Kirsch is retiring. At first, Kirsch didn’t plan on working at Gunn. But after getting a job at the school, she learned to love it, especially since she was able to be with kids with different ethnic backgrounds. “I love the fact that in my time here there have been so many changes to the kinds of people that populate this school,” she said. “When I started working here, we had hardly any students from abroad, but now we have people from all over the world which is really amazing.”
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Friday Love: Linda Hargrove

There comes a time in every woman’s life when she contemplates, and reflects, on those past loves. The memories. The enchantment. How good it felt! It felt so right. You remember those walks in the park. The first date, where it took place, and the first dish all comes to mind. And yet, there was the one, who was different. What was it about him, which permitted such a love, which was more memorable than the others? Was it the way in which he touched her hand? Was it his honesty? Was it the soothing nature in his voice? How was he moved by her presence? Certain things were simply more delightful and holistic, when being courted by him!
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

6 cool things in music this week include driveway concerts, Trae tha Truth, Olivia Rodrigo and Bob Dylan's birthday

Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view. 1 Driveway concerts. A special shout-out to all the musicians, bands and crews, pro and otherwise, who had nowhere to play in 2020 except outside with an extension cord from a garage. We are indebted to you for a glimmer of sunshine during a dark time. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Rock Musicmagnetmagazine.com

Essential New Music: AMM’s “Indústria”

Indústria was recorded during the 2015 edition of OUT.FEST, an experimental musical gathering that takes place across the river from Lisbon, Portugal. It says something about the inexhaustibility of AMM’s improvisational methodology that the group, which was celebrating its 50th anniversary that year, would merit presence at such a bill.
Musicheadstuff.org

NO ENCORE #275 | TOP 5 SONGS ABOUT DRIVING / OLIVIA RODRIGO REVIEW

ACT ONE (3:30): A breezy news section takes in the return of Primavera, Matt Bellamy’s mindful approach to science, Billy Corgan’s wistful reflections, and Pusha T’s childlike lamenting. ACT TWO (19:37): Musician, poet and noted swiftologist Alice Kiernan joins Dave and Craig to discuss rising pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo and...
Musicthe360mag.com

Delilah Montagu – Coming For Ya

DELILAH MONTAGU RETURNS WITH BRAND NEW SINGLE COMING FOR YA OUT NOW, COLLABORATES WITH FRED AGAIN…BENJY GIBSON AND TOWA BIRD, WATCH THE VIDEO FOR COMING FOR YA HERE. Woozy and glowing, but the London pop star packs seemingly endless, subtly insistent hooks into this surrender from a relationship’s dying days – The Guardian.
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of May 24th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Ben Kweller (Just For Kids), Noah Kahan (Part Of Me), The Marias (Hush), Alex Cuba (I Think Of You), Weezer (I Need Some Of That), Cha Wa (My People), & Sleater-Kinney (Worry With You)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues celebrated the...
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Liz Phair on New Album Soberish, Touring with Alanis Morissette and Garbage, and Exile in Guyville

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Liz Phair catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Soberish, her first new album in eleven years. The indie legend tells us about recapturing the feeling of her landmark debut, Exile in Guyville, experimenting with sound design, and how the new LP acts as a bridge between her two biographies, Horror Stories and the upcoming FairyTales.
Musiccoolhunting.com

SOFI TUKKER + Amadou & Mariam on Their Collaborative Song For “Red Hot + Free”

When HIV/AIDs non-profit Red Hot approached duo SOFI TUKKER about contributing a song for the Red Hot + Free album (to be released 2 July), the two musicians—Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern—decided their dream collaboration would be with the legendary Amadou & Mariam. Amadou Bagayoko and Mariam Doumbia met at Mali’s Institute for the Young Blind and have been making music together since the ’80s. Their genre-bending style combines instruments and influences from all over the world to create a sound that’s undeniably vibrant. That vibrancy proves a perfect match for SOFI TUKKER’s music, which is a melange of everything from bossa nova to ’90s house.
MusicMTV

Bop Shop: Songs From Yola, Taemin, Sigrid, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't...