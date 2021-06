The dead recruiting period has finally come to an end and recruits are allowed to take visits again. The Hokies have a number of talented recruits scheduled to make their way to Blacksburg over the next couple of weeks and with new Associate Head Coach Mike Jones in town helping to lead the charge for Mike Young and the Hokies, there are a number of new names and faces that have entered Virginia Tech's radar for the 2022 class. Here we will take a look at who remains a major target after Chester Frazier left, who has entered the mix with the arrival of Mike Jones, and who has scheduled visits early in the cycle.