Marijuana workforce drug test positivity continues double-digit increases to keep overall drug positivity rates at historically high levels, Finds Latest Quest Diagnostics Drug Testing Index™ Analysis

By Quest Diagnostics
mogreenway.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic did not dampen workforce drug testing positivity for marijuana, which continued to increase last year in the general U.S. workforce, according to a new analysis released today by Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services. This study is thought to be the first large-scale analysis of de-identified results of laboratory workforce drug tests performed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

mogreenway.com
#Recreational Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Drugs#Marijuana Plants#Drug Tests#Clinical Testing#Diagnostic Tests#Health Outcomes#Dgx#Ndasa#National Safety Council#Mdma#Food Services#Dti#Workplace Drug Testing#Drug Positivity#Urine Drug Testing#Routine Drug Testing#Workforce Positivity#Positivity Rates
