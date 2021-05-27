Marijuana workforce drug test positivity continues double-digit increases to keep overall drug positivity rates at historically high levels, Finds Latest Quest Diagnostics Drug Testing Index™ Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic did not dampen workforce drug testing positivity for marijuana, which continued to increase last year in the general U.S. workforce, according to a new analysis released today by Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services. This study is thought to be the first large-scale analysis of de-identified results of laboratory workforce drug tests performed during the COVID-19 pandemic.