Athens, TX

Weekend events

By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
Posted by 
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 5 days ago
Memorial Day weekend is primarily a time to honor the fallen. For many, it is also a time to be thankful for life with family, friends and kick off the beginning of summer. Between the lake and Athens there is no shortage of activities. Hang up your suit and join in for a jam packed weekend.

Old Fiddlers Reunion

Come out and celebrate the 90th Annual Old Fiddlers Reunion this weekend on the courthouse square in Athens.. The longest running fiddle contest in Texas is full of carnival rides, food, vendors, a street dance and lots of jam sessions. Watch old and young alike fiddle until their bows ignite to win the grand prize. Attendance is free.

The street dance will be on the courthouse square from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday May 28 featuring Jake Pendrod and His Million Dollar Cowboys.

The Fiddling contest begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will run through 6 p.m. followed by an acoustic guitar picking contest.

Another street dance will start at 8:30 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. Saturday night with Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys.

The carnival opens Thursday, May 27 and will run through May 29 behind the Texan. There will be a Fiddler Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday take a stroll through the Arboretum and play treasure hunt with the kids finding over 100 fiddles decorated by the community. Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center will offer free admission to anyone that brings their fiddle to jam offering a fiddle and fishing experience not to be missed.

Walk a Mile

Gentlemen, put on your red high-heeled shoes and walk a mile in her shoes for a cause. Participants of the Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event raise funds and awareness by walking four times around the Henderson County Courthouse. Painful feet remind us and raise awareness of the serious effects of sexual assault and domestic violence. This is part of an international march to stop rape, sexual assault and violence against women.

This year marks the ninth local event ninth local event, as last year's was canceled due to COVID. It kicks off Old Fiddler's Reunion weekend and is a playful way for men in the community to walk in the shoes of their wives, sisters, mothers and daughters. The event gets people talking about a very important and serious issue and offers men a way to show support and their willingness to partner with women to make the world a safer place.

Registration includes begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday next to the Henderson County Annex on the square.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.etcc.org.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the East Texas Crisis Center at 903-595-5591 or 800-333-0358.

Athens Cemetery Veterans Memorial Service

Honor the fallen by attending the Athens Cemetery Association Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial just inside the S. Prairieville entrance.

Judge Scott McKee, a veteran, will speak at the event. Father Matthew Frick will give the benediction and the local Boy Scouts of America will present the colors.

Texas Palomino Exhibitors Association May 29-31

The Yellow Rose Show with the Texas Palomino Exhibitors Association will begin at 8 a.m. and run May 29 through 31. If you would like to register, forms are available at tpea.net. Horses and their riders will compete for awards in various skills.

Gun Barrel City Summer 2020 Take Two Festival

Celebrate normalcy returning by attending the free festival at 7 p.m. Friday at the Gun Barrel City Amphitheater, 301 Municipal Dr.

The summer event will feature live music by Cody Canada and the Departed and special guest No Justice. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy music, vendors, food and fun. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/events/137085535019003

Palestine Tattoo Expo

Need some ink? Visit the first Palestine Tattoo Expo, hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show starting at 1 p.m. Friday, May 28 at 1819 W. Spring St. Palestine. There will be live tattooing all weekend by over 50 award winning tattoo artists.

The show will be open from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday with a $5 discount before 5 p.m., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets will be on sale at the door for $20 each day or a three day pass for $35. This smaller expo will bring 50 artists to one location in a variety of styles including Realism, Black and grey,

Traditional and color tattoos. For more information visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/1164514813988698 or inkmasterstattooshow.com

