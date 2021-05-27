Cancel
Australian Broadcasting Corporation Ups Spend For Cybersecurity Measures

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s national broadcaster, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, will more than double its spend on cybersecurity measures in the wake of an attack on the Nine Network. Australian Broadcasting Corporation managing director David Anderson has revealed the broadcaster’s cybersecurity costs would increase from AU$1.7 million ($1.3 million) this financial year to AU$3.9 million ($3.02 million) next financial year. “It is […]

www.thefloridastar.com
