Australian Broadcasting Corporation Ups Spend For Cybersecurity Measures

As anyone who isn’t living in a cave—and perhaps some individuals who are living in caves—must be aware, the current landscape around cybersecurity is the most urgent and challenging ever. Just to take a single example, as Senior Contributing Editor David Raths wrote on May 14, “As San Diego-based Scripps Health continues its efforts to restore online systems after a cyberattack on May 1, a ransomware attack has caused the Health Service Executive, the publicly funded healthcare system in the Republic of Ireland, to shut down its IT systems to protect against further attack. A BBC story noted that Ossian Smyth, minister for public procurement and eGovernment, spoke to reporters and said it was an international attack. ‘These are cybercriminal gangs, looking for money,’ Smyth said. ‘What they're attempting to do is to encrypt and lock away our data, and then to try to ransom it back to us for money. It's widespread. It is very significant, and possibly the most significant cybercrime attack on the Irish State.’ The BBC also reported that the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said the HSE became aware of a significant ransomware attack on some of its systems in the early hours of Friday morning. In a tweet, Ireland's Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the incident was ‘having a severe impact on our health and social care services today, but individual services and hospital groups are impacted in different ways.’”