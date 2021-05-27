Cancel
Oneida, NY

That’s Bogus – Counterfeit Cash on the Rise in Oneida, Here’s How to Spot These Fakes

The Oneida City Police Department is warning the public and area business owners there's been a 'dramatic' increase in the number of phony bills being passed around. Police say the majority of the fake money they've come across are bogus $20 and $100 bills. In issuing their warning, officers were sure to point out the bills look and feel very real. However, upon further examination, most of these circulating counterfeit dollars carry a clear indicator that they are not real - the words 'Copy Money' can be seen marked on the notes, Oneida Police said.

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

