Knoxville, TN

No. 14 UT To Compete At NCAA Championships Friday

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Fourteenth-ranked Tennessee is set to compete in the 2021 NCAA Rowing Championships Friday-Sunday (May 28-30) at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. Competition will begin with heats on Friday at 9 a.m. There will be four heats in each of the 1V8, 2V8 and 1V4 divisions, with the top two boats from each heat advancing to the semifinals on Saturday. Crews finishing outside the top two in their respective heats will race in a repechage to determine the final four finalists in each division.

