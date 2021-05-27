Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kendall, WI

Letter to the editor: A wolf in sheep’s clothing

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 5 days ago

In a pretend effort to help the victims of the last flood, the medicine show called FEMA has come to Kendall to create a “get out of Kendall free card.”. The four property owners the Village of Kendall is currently helping do not live here and should instead be given help in flood proofing their former homes. Instead, their structures will be torn down and their land a permanent weed patch. Possibly as many as six houses will be torn down and their refuse contributing to shortening the life of the Monroe County landfill. In addition, two businesses are in danger of government overreach to please people who do not live here. Unlike other communities, no new buildings will be located out of the floodplain to take their place. The lumberyard is partially gone; the garage, threatened; and the sale barn, threatened. We have no grocery store, and the Prelapp building stands empty. A new business is already leaving after just a few months.

thecountyline.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, WI
Government
City
Baraboo, WI
County
Monroe County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Kendall, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Sheep#Americans#Sale#Garage#Flood Proofing#Kendall Free Card#Lydon Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
Related
Dekalb, ILdekalbcountyonline.com

Kendall, DeKalb, And LaSalle County Health Departments Offering Pfizer Vaccine To Children Ages Twelve To Fifteen

The Kendall, DeKalb, and LaSalle County Health Departments are now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages twelve to fifteen. A news release from the Kendall County Health Department says that the Pfizer vaccine is effective in preventing the twelve through fifteen age group in catching COVID-19 and that side effects after receiving the vaccine are similar to those age sixteen and older who get it.
Lake Mills, IAlmgraphic.com

Letter to the Editor

Like many other high school students, I work at a local business in Lake Mills. I have been working in retail since I turned 14 years old. I am now 18 and a senior in high school. Working for me was always a privilege and it gave me something to do during my free time, however, now I work in order to prepare for college.
Waushara County, WIwausharaargus.com

Letter to the editor

For months now, I’ve received offers unsolicited by me to buy my house. They came by email and postal from people who knew the area was being reassessed by the county. They hoped to low-ball, which is buy low-and flip it by selling higher. I asked the Waushara County Assessor...
Millen, GAthemillennews.com

Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor, What’s with the new trash pickup system? We’ve lost it! First off, not everyone gets The Millen News to learn of how we should do and what All Green will not do! (There’s a long “not do” list apparently) Our town is in a deplorable mess! Help! 1. If polycarts are filled, 3-5 big bags of trash are […]