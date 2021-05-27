Letter to the editor: A wolf in sheep’s clothing

In a pretend effort to help the victims of the last flood, the medicine show called FEMA has come to Kendall to create a “get out of Kendall free card.”. The four property owners the Village of Kendall is currently helping do not live here and should instead be given help in flood proofing their former homes. Instead, their structures will be torn down and their land a permanent weed patch. Possibly as many as six houses will be torn down and their refuse contributing to shortening the life of the Monroe County landfill. In addition, two businesses are in danger of government overreach to please people who do not live here. Unlike other communities, no new buildings will be located out of the floodplain to take their place. The lumberyard is partially gone; the garage, threatened; and the sale barn, threatened. We have no grocery store, and the Prelapp building stands empty. A new business is already leaving after just a few months.