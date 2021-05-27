newsbreak-logo
La Plata, MD

La Plata Women Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Cashier; Stealing Money

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgoaJ_0aDavnne00

On May 17 at 8:05 a.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 6600 block of Crain Highway in La Plata for the report of an assault and theft.

An initial investigation revealed a woman entered the business, physically assaulted the cashier, and stole money from the cash register. After obtaining the money, the suspect fled in a vehicle.

As a result of their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Anastasia Nichelle Artis, 32, of La Plata . Artis was charged with second-degree assault and theft.

She is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center on no bond. Det. Wimberly is investigating.

La Plata Women Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Cashier; Stealing Money

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
