Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

When Will ‘Cruella’ Be Free for Disney+ Subscribers?

thestreamable.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March, Disney announced they would releasing their film “Cruella” on Disney+ the same day it hits theaters. The film is slated to debut on tomorrow, May 28th and like “Mulan” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”, will be available on Disney Plus Premier Access for $29.99. However, now...

thestreamable.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movie#Cruella#Video Streaming Service#Movie Theaters#Marvel#Disney Disney#National Geographic#Mulan#Films#Subscription#Streaming#Hits#Soul#March#Major Media Companies#Cfo Christine Mccarthy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pixar
Related
Beauty & FashionGizmodo

Is Cruella the Future of Disney Villain Origin Movies?

As a young child, Ella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland) was a two-toned hair-colored rebel who was born to give authority figures a hard time. Her mother, Catherine (Emily Beecham), encourages Ella to fight the urge to call herself Cruella and blend in with society as much as possible. When tragedy strikes, Ella...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
TechRadar

Cruella is the best Disney movie reboot in years

First things first: Cruella has no business being as good as it is. It’s a testament to the imaginative backstory that the Disney team concocted for one of the most cackling, dastardly villains in its back catalogue, and the excellent performances from its leads, that Cruella is such an enjoyable watch on Disney Plus (if you're prepared to pay extra for it).
MoviesPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Cruella’ sequel already in early stages at Disney

“Cruella” is entering its second week in theaters and streaming services, and already there are plans for a sequel. The studio behind the film starring Emma Stone as the evil Cruella de Vil is in early development on a sequel, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported. “Cruella” director Greg Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to return for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Moviesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Granger on Film: Disney's 'Cruella' is wonderfully wicked

Opening nationwide in theaters and streaming on Friday, “Cruella” is an all-new, live-action origin story, recounting the early days of the screen’s most notorious — and infamously fashionable — dog-napping villainess, the legendary Cruella de Vil from Disney’s 1961 animated classic “101 Dalmatians.”. Set in 1970s London, amid the punk...
MoviesTVOvermind

The Imaginary Pitch Meeting that Led to Disney’s Cruella

Obviously if you don’t like spoilers then it’s time to look away and go watch Cruella before learning what anyone has to say about it. Of course, if anyone watched videos like this before watching the movie they might find that their desire to watch kind of dwindles since the sensible and practical manner in which the movies are torn down is kind of disconcerting. But in the nature of having fun with it, since the suspension of disbelief is strong in Hollywood, the new Cruella movie is a tale that kind of redesigns the character in a way and tries to give people a reason to empathize with her since everything up until now has shown Cruella as a truly evil and vile woman that will do anything to get her way. Seeing her as anything but evil has already been done in the past in the show Once Upon A Time, but it’s likely that few people remember that, especially when Disney has been pushing this idea so hard. So it becomes plausible to show sympathy towards Cruella, who begins her life as a young girl who supposedly sees her mother killed by the Baroness, runs away, forms a group of thieves with a young Jasper and Horace, and then designs her own clothing line to rival of that of the Baroness, as she eventually becomes the cruel and vindictive individual she would one day become. Watching her become that coldhearted individual might have been nice, but it was a pretty quick transition from being an employee and thief to being someone that was on her way to wealth and power. From the moment this movie was announced to be happening it was kind of hard to think that it would follow the storyline that was laid down so long ago, especially since origin stories aren’t always known to do such a thing. One would think that it would be practical to do this, but it feels as though Cruella could be changing things up a bit, as at the end it’s more than evident that a race-swap has taken place, as is one of the more popular things to do these days in the sake of diversity.
MoviesComicBook

Cruella 2 In the Works After Disney+ Success

Emma Stone isn't done as Cruella de Vil. Right as Cruella gets ready to hit theaters for its second weekend, Disney has pushed a sequel into development. A new report for THR says the main crew behind the feature is expected to return, including Stone, director Craig Gillespie, and writer Tony McNamara. Premiering in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time, the villain origin story has already grossed $48.5 million at the global box office. That number doesn't figure in the $30 price it costs families on Disney+'s Premiere Access premium tier.
Beauty & FashionBrown Daily Herald

‘Cruella,’ the Disney villainess with a fashionable backstory

Directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”), “Cruella” is a dazzling crime-comedy, villain origin story with a vampy flair distinct from the standard Disney live-action feature. Despite an untrimmed run time of 2 hours and 14 minutes, its plot contrivances and questionable character motives are hurried swiftly along from one visually sumptuous set piece to another as a retro playlist of 60s and 70s hits plays in the background.
Moviespurewow.com

Hide Your Dalmatians: Disney Is Planning for a ‘Cruella’ Sequel

Hide your Dalmatians, because it looks like Cruella de Vil might be returning to the big screen for more spotted fun. Disney just released the Emma Stone-starring Cruella last month, which explores the backstory of the villain amidst the ’70s punk movement in London. The fashion icon's origin story, which was released to theaters and Disney+ simultaneously, has already grossed over $40 million worldwide and received positive reviews from critics.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Cruella’ Sequel Gets the Greenlight at Disney Plus

Cruella de Vil can’t be stopped and, from the sounds of it, Disney is looking to keep her around. After last week’s successful release of the villain origin story to their streaming service, Disney+, it has been announced that the movie will be receiving a sequel. According to The Hollywood...
Moviestrends1news.com

Is Cruella 2 in the works for Disney Plus yet? • ALi2DAY

Disney is already working on a Cruella sequel after the success of its 101 Dalmatians ‘premake’ on Disney Plus, according to Deadline. Reimagining the Disney villainess as a 1970s punk fashion designer, the Cruella origin story is already a hit with viewers, reportedly watched in nearly 700,000 homes via Disney Plus Premier Access — meaning quite a few people were willing to pay. . several months of their subscription to see it.
Beauty & FashionEcho online

Review: Cruella is another Disney cash grab

While Cruella is the first live action remake with an original story and a features a good performance from Emma Stone, this film just feels like another Disney cash grab. Finally we get a Disney live action remake that has an original story. Disney has given us Lion King, Dumbo, Jungle Book, Tarzan, and Mulan. None of them have been new stories, just retellings of the old story while Disney flexes how great the animation is now. That is what is really driving me away from these live-action remakes as of late! Nothing is being told brand new to the audience. Let’s be honest, most of the people that are seeing these films are those who have seen the original film.
Movieslodivalleynews.com

Cruella | Disney is already working on a sequel to the movie.

Cruella He barely made it to Disney+ and he’s already got a sequel to it. Follow the same steps as MalevolaOh Live action or direct event da villain The second movie was confirmed last weekend and according to Deadline, screenwriter Tony McNamara and director Craig Gillespie have already set revenues.
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

With 'Cruella' in theaters, a look at the 7 best Disney classics

I guess I'm princess-phobic? I don't care about royalty in real life or on the screen, and that goes double for animated movies. As "Ratatouille" and "The Incredibles" filmmaker Brad Bird often points out, animation is a medium, not a genre, and it can be used to tell almost any story. But my favorites among Disney's many classics tend not to tell stories about princesses who end up marrying boring princes because they kissed them or put a shoe on them or whatever. I'll give those women points for not being born into splendor — Disney princesses tend to marry into their titles — but if falling in love with some dude is the whole point of a movie, it's a "no" for me, dawg.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW: Marvel Studios Reveals When The Movie Will Be Available On Disney+ For FREE

Now that Black Widow is available to pre-order on Disney+, a landing page has revealed when you'll be able to watch the movie...without having to pay $29.99 for the privilege!. That's the "Premier Access" price, of course, and still quite a bit cheaper than how much it costs for an entire family to go to the theater. We'd heard that Disney was planning to release movies digitally 90 days after their initial debuts, and with a Disney+ debut for Black Widow officially set for October 6, it seems the studio is sticking with that.
TV & VideosPolygon

20 of the best movies on Disney Plus right now

Disney Plus isn’t just about fawning over Baby Yoda. The Disney streaming service is also home to a huge back catalogue of classic Disney movies. Between Disney animation, DCOMs, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and 20th Century Fox, there’s something for everyone to love, whether you grew up watching the Disney Channel or Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals.
MoviesPopculture

Disney+ Just Added a Classic Disney Musical

Disney is slowly, slowly, slowly adding more movies from its immense library to the Disney+ streaming platform. This month, the studio added The Happiest Millionaire (1967) to Disney+, giving Disney fans a chance to see the last live-action musical produced by Walt Disney himself. The movie stars Fred MacMurray, who had become a Disney regular, and '60s British teen idol Tommy Steele.